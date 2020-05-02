With both starting linebackers drafted, what's next for Wyoming at the position?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl and his staff have known the day of starting over at the second level of Wyoming’s defense was coming.

How prepared the Cowboys are for it is less certain now that it's here.

Logan Wilson and Cassh Maluia not only went through their final seasons of college eligibility last fall but did so as two of UW’s most talented and productive defensive players. That point was further emphasized last month during the NFL Draft when both of the Cowboys’ linebackers were selected. Wilson was taken 65th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals before Maluia went in the sixth round to the New England Patriots with the 204th overall pick.

It’s the first time since 1989 that UW has had multiple players drafted at the same position and the fifth in Bohl’s six years at the helm that his program has produced an NFL draft pick.