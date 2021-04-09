With his future in mind, Wyoming offensive lineman Eric Abojei sheds significant weight

Now an upperclassman, Abojei said he also has his ultimate goal in mind: playing in the NFL.

Raw talent has never been an issue for the Minnesota native. A consensus three-star recruit coming out of Robbinsdale Cooper High in suburban Minneapolis, Abojei drew interest from Power Five schools and originally committed to the one in his home state, the University of Minnesota.

But a coaching change and an academic snag made Abojei reconsider his options. He ultimately chose UW, where he’s played in 24 games. He’s started half of those at left guard the last two seasons when healthy, earning a reputation as a mauler on the interior of an offensive line that’s paved the way for one of the nation’s top 40 rushing attacks each of the last three seasons.

Abojei knows his pass protection needs to improve. Frankly, he acknowledged, it’s an area in which the offensive line as a whole needs to be better after yielding 14 sacks in just six games a season ago.

But Abojei said any chance of improving his game not only for the rest of his time at UW but also for a shot at the next level had to start with being lighter on his feet.