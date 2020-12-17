With the option to return for another season, Wyoming's seniors ponder their future

LARAMIE -- Wyoming normally recognizes each of its senior football players just minutes before their final home game of the season as part of its Senior Day festivities every year, but that didn’t happen last weekend ahead of the Cowboys’ regular-season finale against Boise State.

That’s because it might not have been the last time some of the seniors on this year’s roster play inside War Memorial Stadium.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA has granted another year of eligibility to all student-athletes in spring, winter and fall sports if they choose to compete again next year. UW coach Craig Bohl said he’s gotten answers from “a good number” of the Cowboys’ seniors as to what their future plans are, but some are either still deciding or won’t return.

UW had 13 seniors on this year’s roster, including graduate transfers Trey Smith and Nick Null. Defensive end Garrett Crall, safety Braden Smith and defensive lineman Justis Borton all finished their undergraduate degrees this fall while Trey Smith and Null are pursuing their master’s degrees, so all of the Cowboys’ seniors have different factors to consider.