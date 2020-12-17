With the option to return for another season, Wyoming's seniors ponder their future

LARAMIE -- Wyoming normally recognizes each of its senior football players just minutes before their final home game of the season as part of its Senior Day festivities every year, but that didn’t happen last weekend ahead of the Cowboys’ regular-season finale against Boise State.
That’s because it might not have been the last time some of the seniors on this year’s roster play inside War Memorial Stadium.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA has granted another year of eligibility to all student-athletes in spring, winter and fall sports if they choose to compete again next year. UW coach Craig Bohl said he’s gotten answers from “a good number” of the Cowboys’ seniors as to what their future plans are, but some are either still deciding or won’t return.
UW had 13 seniors on this year’s roster, including graduate transfers Trey Smith and Nick Null. Defensive end Garrett Crall, safety Braden Smith and defensive lineman Justis Borton all finished their undergraduate degrees this fall while Trey Smith and Null are pursuing their master’s degrees, so all of the Cowboys’ seniors have different factors to consider.
“Those are challenging decisions because these guys have a passion for playing college football,” Bohl said. “But also they have a life that they’re going to move on to, too. They have a career to get started in, but a good portion of these guys have a desire to come back for another year.”
Receiver Ayden Eberhardt, who led UW in catches (16) and receiving yards (252) this season, said following the Cowboys’ 17-9 loss to Boise State that he will definitely be back for another season. Braden Smith said leading up to the game that he’s “98 percent sure” he’ll also return for a sixth season after starting all six games at strong safety this year.
“I don’t want to leave the guys either. I love this team,” said Smith, who added he’ll start pursuing a master’s next year. “I love the guys here. I think we’ve got a great culture for sure.”
Trey Smith has already been a member of UW’s program for two years after transferring from Louisville, where he spent four seasons. Smith was the Cowboys’ bell cow late in the season when fellow running back Xazavian Valladay got injured. He finished as UW’s second-leading rusher with 488 yards and five rushing touchdowns, but another year would be Smith’s seventh in college.
Asked during the season if he’ll give it another go, Smith expressed interest in doing so but said it would ultimately depend on how the season went and how far along he is academically.
“It just depends on how everything works out,” Smith said. “I’ve enjoyed my time here in Laramie, and I would love to continue to stay here and play for Coach Bohl and the great people of Wyoming.”
Crall was also non-committal when asked about his plans beyond this season. A three-year starter, Crall was limited to just three games this season after working his way back from multiple offseason foot surgeries. UW’s active leader in sacks (13.5) and tackles (147) said following his season debut against UNLV he was focused on the current season.
“We’ll go from there,” Crall said.
Other seniors who have decisions to make include free safety Esaias Gandy, UW’s second-leading tacker this season (45), receiver Dontae Crow and offensive linemen Alonzo Velazquez and Logan Harris. Velazquez, who started 13 games at right tackle over the previous two seasons, sustained a shoulder injury in the preseason that ended his senior year before it began.
Still opted out
Bohl said he’s yet to have any conversations with the players who opted out of this season because of medical concerns related to the pandemic, adding he still doesn’t know when those talks will take place or when those players might rejoin the team.
“We’re still under protocol right now, so they’re still opted out,” Bohl said. “We still have COVID going on, so my assessment is they’re still opted out.”
Five players, including projected defensive starters Rome Weber, Solomon Byrd and Mario Mora, opted out before the season began. Running back Titus Swen opted out early in the season. Weber started 12 games at free safety as a redshirt freshman in 2019 while Byrd led UW with 6.5 sacks that season.
“When they opted out, they opted out of their athletic activities,” Bohl said. “They were still students, but I haven’t had one conversation with any of them.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
