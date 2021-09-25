 Skip to main content
Wyoming 24, UConn 22: How They Scored
  • Updated
3124367_hc-sp-uconn-football-wyoming

UConn quarterback Tyler Phommachanh throws in the first half of the Huskies' game against Wyoming on Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.

 Jessica Hill, Hartford Courant

Wyoming 24, UConn 22

Wyoming;0;3;7;14;24

UConn;10;3;0;0;22

FIRST QUARTER

UConn 3, Wyoming 0

Joe McFadden 28 FG

TIME: 11:39

DRIVE: 7 plays, 45, yards, 3:15

KEY PLAY: Keyon Blankenbaker was called for pass-interference on a third-and-3 to set the tone for a long day of penalties for the UW secondary.

UConn 10, Wyoming 0

Jay Rose 42 pass from Tyler Phommachanh (McFadden kick)

TIME: 1:25

DRIVE: 6 plays, 74 yards, 1:06

KEY PLAY: Phommachanh completed an 18-yard pass to Kevens Clercius before the touchdown throw to Rose that came on a fake end-around.

SECOND QUARTER

UConn 13, Wyoming 0

McFadden 29 FG

TIME: 12:54

DRIVE: 5 plays, 29 yards, 2:47

KEY PLAY: Phommachanh was intercepted by Esaias Gandy, but the play was wiped out due to a roughing the passer call against Ravontae Holt.

UConn 13, Wyoming 3

John Hoyland 24 FG

TIME: 4:44

DRIVE: 16 plays, 72 yards, 8:06

KEY PLAY: Sean Chambers converted a third-and-10 by reaching the ball out for an 11-yard gain to keep the drive alive.

THIRD QUARTER

UConn 13, Wyoming 10

Isaiah Neyor 18 pass from Sean Chambers (Hoyland kick)

TIME: 10:15

DRIVE: 9 plays, 69 yards, 4:40

KEY PLAY: Chambers completed a 12-yard pass to Parker Christensen, who was hit late out of bounds for 15 additional yards on the UConn penalty.

FOURTH QUARTER

UConn 16, Wyoming 10

McFadden 35 FG

TIME: 11:16

DRIVE: 16 plays, 74 yards, 6:15

KEY PLAY: Rome Weber’s 12-yard sack on third-and-goal at the UW 5-yard line forced the Huskies to settle for the field goal.

Wyoming 17, UConn 16

Xazavian Valladay 1 run (Hoyland kick)

TIME: 6:31

DRIVE: 10 plays, 77 yards, 4:39

KEY PLAY: Chambers completed a 23-yard pass to Ayden Eberhardt on third-and-7 down to the 1-yard line to set up Valladay’s score.

Wyoming 24, UConn 16

Titus Swen 2 run (Hoyland kick)

TIME: 3:34

DRIVE: 5 plays, 29 yards, 2:43

KEY PLAY: Gandy’s interception on UConn’s first play following the Valladay score set UW up at the UConn 29-yard line for the short scoring drive.

Wyoming 24, UConn 22

Nate Carter 2 run

TIME: 0:04

DRIVE: UW was called for three pass-interference penalties to put the Huskies in position to tie the game, but Weber broke up the 2-point conversion pass to seal the win.

KEY PLAY: 14 plays, 64 yards, 3:24

