Wyoming 24, UConn 22: How They Scored

Wyoming 24, UConn 22
Wyoming;0;3;7;14;24
UConn;10;3;0;0;22
FIRST QUARTER
UConn 3, Wyoming 0
Joe McFadden 28 FG
TIME: 11:39
DRIVE: 7 plays, 45, yards, 3:15
KEY PLAY: Keyon Blankenbaker was called for pass-interference on a third-and-3 to set the tone for a long day of penalties for the UW secondary.
UConn 10, Wyoming 0
Jay Rose 42 pass from Tyler Phommachanh (McFadden kick)
TIME: 1:25
DRIVE: 6 plays, 74 yards, 1:06
KEY PLAY: Phommachanh completed an 18-yard pass to Kevens Clercius before the touchdown throw to Rose that came on a fake end-around.
SECOND QUARTER
UConn 13, Wyoming 0
McFadden 29 FG
TIME: 12:54
DRIVE: 5 plays, 29 yards, 2:47
KEY PLAY: Phommachanh was intercepted by Esaias Gandy, but the play was wiped out due to a roughing the passer call against Ravontae Holt.
UConn 13, Wyoming 3
John Hoyland 24 FG
TIME: 4:44
DRIVE: 16 plays, 72 yards, 8:06
KEY PLAY: Sean Chambers converted a third-and-10 by reaching the ball out for an 11-yard gain to keep the drive alive.
THIRD QUARTER
UConn 13, Wyoming 10
Isaiah Neyor 18 pass from Sean Chambers (Hoyland kick)
TIME: 10:15
DRIVE: 9 plays, 69 yards, 4:40
KEY PLAY: Chambers completed a 12-yard pass to Parker Christensen, who was hit late out of bounds for 15 additional yards on the UConn penalty.
FOURTH QUARTER
UConn 16, Wyoming 10
McFadden 35 FG
TIME: 11:16
DRIVE: 16 plays, 74 yards, 6:15
KEY PLAY: Rome Weber’s 12-yard sack on third-and-goal at the UW 5-yard line forced the Huskies to settle for the field goal.
Wyoming 17, UConn 16
Xazavian Valladay 1 run (Hoyland kick)
TIME: 6:31
DRIVE: 10 plays, 77 yards, 4:39
KEY PLAY: Chambers completed a 23-yard pass to Ayden Eberhardt on third-and-7 down to the 1-yard line to set up Valladay’s score.
Wyoming 24, UConn 16
Titus Swen 2 run (Hoyland kick)
TIME: 3:34
DRIVE: 5 plays, 29 yards, 2:43
KEY PLAY: Gandy’s interception on UConn’s first play following the Valladay score set UW up at the UConn 29-yard line for the short scoring drive.
Wyoming 24, UConn 22
Nate Carter 2 run
TIME: 0:04