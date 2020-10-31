Wyoming 31, Hawaii 7: Three things we learned

Wyoming’s defense can still be plenty stingy

With six defensive starters gone from last season and opt-outs costing the Cowboys two more projected starters (and four linemen) on that side of the ball, there’s been plenty of questions as to whether UW’s defense will be able to maintain its place among the Mountain West’s elite this season.

The unit didn’t exactly ease those concerns after giving up nearly 500 yards -- 420 of those through the air -- to Nevada a week ago, but even with all that attrition, the Cowboys showed what they’re still capable of Friday night.

Hawaii racked up nearly 500 yards of its own in its opening win over Fresno State with its mobile quarterback, Chevan Cordeiro, accounting for 385 of those and two touchdowns, but UW never let the Warriors come close to finding that kind of offensive rhythm. Hawaii had just 33 yards, including minus-8 passing, in the first quarter. The Warriors got up to 132 by halftime, but 47 of those came on Cordeiro’s long ball to Zion Bowens to set up their lone score of the game.