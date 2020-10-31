Wyoming 31, Hawaii 7: Three things we learned

Wyoming’s defense can still be plenty stingy
With six defensive starters gone from last season and opt-outs costing the Cowboys two more projected starters (and four linemen) on that side of the ball, there’s been plenty of questions as to whether UW’s defense will be able to maintain its place among the Mountain West’s elite this season.
The unit didn’t exactly ease those concerns after giving up nearly 500 yards -- 420 of those through the air -- to Nevada a week ago, but even with all that attrition, the Cowboys showed what they’re still capable of Friday night.
Hawaii racked up nearly 500 yards of its own in its opening win over Fresno State with its mobile quarterback, Chevan Cordeiro, accounting for 385 of those and two touchdowns, but UW never let the Warriors come close to finding that kind of offensive rhythm. Hawaii had just 33 yards, including minus-8 passing, in the first quarter. The Warriors got up to 132 by halftime, but 47 of those came on Cordeiro’s long ball to Zion Bowens to set up their lone score of the game.
Maybe most impressive was the way that depleted defensive front harassed Cordeiro all night. UW played without defensive end Garrett Crall (foot injury) for the second straight week and lost defensive tackle Ravontae Holt (undisclosed injury) in the first half. Yet Cole Godbout and Victor Jones combined for 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks, and there wasn’t much of a dropoff with reserve defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, who created all sorts of pressure with seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
In all, UW sacked Cordeiro five times and forced him into two turnovers, including an interception by outside linebacker Charles Hicks, who, by the way, also recorded his first two career sacks. And the secondary benefited from the havoc wreaked up front as the Cowboys yielded just 110 passing yards.
Keeping the players it has available healthy going forward will be key, but perhaps this UW defense won’t be a liability after all this season.
The passing game is still a work in progress
A solid defense coupled with the bruising running game again put on display against Hawaii (4.8 yards per carry on 59 attempts) has been a familiar winning formula for the Cowboys under seventh-year coach Craig Bohl.
As Bohl said afterward, it’s “one of our trademarks.”
But much was made in the offseason about UW’s ability to keep defenses honest through the air. Players and coaches said being more efficient and explosive in the passing game was an emphasis during the Cowboys’ abbreviated fall camp.
Yet not a ton has changed through two games.
Levi Williams wasn’t asked to do much with his arm given the success UW was having on the ground, attempting just 18 passes. He completed nine of them and has a 51-percent completion rate on 49 attempts this season -- a slight improvement on the 49-percent clip he had in the three games he played last season.
Williams had his moments throwing against Hawaii -- the 26-yard bullet he threaded in between a pair of Hawaii defenders to Xazavian Valladay comes to mind -- but there were some open throws he missed. UW’s receivers were also responsible for a couple of drops.
Friday’s game was only Williams’ second career start, so there’s a natural expectation for Williams and this receiving corps to get more comfortable with each other and build chemistry the more they rep together in practice and games, which should lead to more production through the air.
And as much as they might want to, the Cowboys aren’t going to be able to run for nearly 300 yards against everyone they line up against, so an offense that’s been among the nation’s worst in completion percentage and passing yards the last couple of seasons needs that complimentary piece going forward.
UW is taking a wave of momentum into the Border War
UW claimed the Paniolo Trophy with Friday’s win. Next week, the Cowboys will be playing for another traveling trophy -- and a pretty important one around these parts -- in the Bronze Boot.
As far as UW is concerned, it’s technically Border War week already given Thursday’s game at Colorado State will be played on another short week. And the teams are entering this year’s rivalry tilt on opposite ends of the momentum spectrum.
While the Cowboys eventually pulled away for a lopsided win, CSU dropped a 38-17 decision at Fresno State in Steve Addazio’s head coaching debut with the Rams -- a game in which CSU trailed by as many as four touchdowns. The Rams yielded 432 total yards and have a quarterback situation to figure out between Temple transfer Todd Centeio, who got the start against Fresno State, and incumbent Patrick O’Brien.
UW has kept the Bronze Boot trophy in its possession four straight years. The Cowboys would love nothing more than to extend that streak and start their first winning streak of this condensed season.
After Friday’s performance, UW won't lack for confidence in that effort.
