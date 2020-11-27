Wyoming 45, UNLV 14: Three things we learned

Trey Smith is capable of carrying the load
Smith has paired with Xazavian Valladay to provide a 1-2 punch in the backfield all season for a rushing attack that, coming into the day, was ranked fourth in the Mountain West. But it became Smith’s show early in the second quarter when Valladay took a blow to his left leg that sidelined him for the rest of the game.
Smith had never gotten more than 20 carries in his two seasons with the Cowboys. By the time Friday’s game was over, the Louisville transfer had himself a career day. His stat line? 24 carries, 164 yards, one TD.
UW’s offensive line opened up plenty of gaping holes for Valladay, Smith, quarterback Levi Williams, freshman Dawaiian McNeely (who made his UW debut) and walk-on Brett Brenton (who scored his first career touchdown). Still, there were times UNLV looked like it had Smith corralled near the line of scrimmage only for the 6-foot, 218-pounder to break through arm tackles and keep the offense in manageable second and third downs with some hard-earned yards, which was the most impressive part of Smith’s performance in his coach’s eyes.
"There were a lot of plays where there was nothing there, and he kept his moving, legs driving, spun and made some great, great runs," UW coach Craig Bohl said.
As for Valladay, the Cowboys’ leading rusher had ice applied to his leg shortly after coming out of the game. Bohl said Valladay will have an MRI done, which indicates the injury could be more serious than originally thought.
If it is, Smith could find himself in the most prominent role of his UW career going forward. Friday showed he’s more than capable of handling it.
Wyoming can play some angry football
To put it mildly, per Williams, UW's players were a little peeved that their last two games against Air Force and Utah State had to be canceled because of coronavirus-related issues within the opposing team’s programs.
Safety Braden Smith didn’t hold back about the Cowboys’ intentions Friday when they finally did return to action.
"It was a little bit of revenge," Smith said, "and UNLV just happened to be in the way of that."
However many sources of motivation UW had in Las Vegas, they all worked.
To keep things in context, UNLV isn’t very good. The Rebels remained winless with Friday’s loss, but nobody had delivered a beatdown quite like the Cowboys, who looked possessed, particularly in the trenches, in handing the UNLV a 31-point loss — its worst of the season. The Cowboys led by as many as 17 in the first half and continued to pour it on.
The passing game was about the only thing not clicking for the Cowboys, something Williams (8 of 14 passing, 99 yards) chalked up to some rust after the long layoff, but it’s not something UW needed to use often. The Cowboys pounded UNLV up front, running the ball 57 times for a season-high 399 yards and six touchdowns. If you’re doing the math at home, that’s 7 yards a pop.
The defense wasn’t too shabby either. UNLV only finished with 290 yards with most of those coming in garbage time with UW up big in the second half. After the first quarter, UNLV was averaging 1.1 yards per play.
The only time UW didn’t dominate was late in the first half when the Rebels marched 98 yards to trim the deficit to 17-7 at the half. But UW got a fourth-down stop early in the third quarter. Then freshman Cameron Smith recovered a fumble. And then Smith pulled down an interception, all of which helped the Cowboys take control with a 21-0 run in the third quarter.
But it never felt like the Cowboys weren’t in control. UW was simply in a mood UNLV couldn’t handle.
Cowboys finally start fast on the road
Speaking of that 17-0 lead in the first half, it was the kind of start that had eluded UW in its first two road games. The Cowboys didn’t score first against Nevada or Colorado State and trailed at the half by a combined score of 38-20 in those games.
UW did the punching first this time when Valladay went up the gut for a 78-yard touchdown on the Cowboys’ second play from scrimmage. UW led 10-0 after the first quarter and 17-7 at the half before leading by as many as 38 in the second half.
That kind of start is particularly important for a run-heavy offense like Wyoming’s so that it can stay in its element. The Cowboys threw some passes early (though not very effectively), but it was by choice rather than needing to in order to climb out of a hole. Once UW figured out UNLV couldn’t stop what the Cowboys were doing on the ground, it really didn’t bother trying to do anything else.
UW is at its best when it’s running the ball and stopping the run, and grabbing control from the start allowed the Cowboys to stick to that plan. The Cowboys are undefeated (2-0) when they’ve led at the half this season and winless (0-2) when they haven’t. It may be a small sample size, but it’s not exactly a coincidence.
Assuming the game is played, UW will stay on the road next week when it returns to Vegas to play New Mexico, which has relocated because of public health orders in New Mexico that prevent the Lobos from playing or practicing there. If the Cowboys can repeat that kind of start, they have to like their chances.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
