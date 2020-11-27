Wyoming 45, UNLV 14: Three things we learned

UW did the punching first this time when Valladay went up the gut for a 78-yard touchdown on the Cowboys’ second play from scrimmage. UW led 10-0 after the first quarter and 17-7 at the half before leading by as many as 38 in the second half.

That kind of start is particularly important for a run-heavy offense like Wyoming’s so that it can stay in its element. The Cowboys threw some passes early (though not very effectively), but it was by choice rather than needing to in order to climb out of a hole. Once UW figured out UNLV couldn’t stop what the Cowboys were doing on the ground, it really didn’t bother trying to do anything else.

UW is at its best when it’s running the ball and stopping the run, and grabbing control from the start allowed the Cowboys to stick to that plan. The Cowboys are undefeated (2-0) when they’ve led at the half this season and winless (0-2) when they haven’t. It may be a small sample size, but it’s not exactly a coincidence.

Assuming the game is played, UW will stay on the road next week when it returns to Vegas to play New Mexico, which has relocated because of public health orders in New Mexico that prevent the Lobos from playing or practicing there. If the Cowboys can repeat that kind of start, they have to like their chances.

