Wyoming 50, Northern Illinois 43: 3 Things That We Learned

1. These are the “Cardiac “Cowboys”

Wyoming fans probably expected this team to be 2-0. But they certainly didn’t expect the Cowboys to get there with a couple of dramatic Hollywood endings.

This was a lopsided game – UW led 42-16 late in the third quarter – until it wasn’t. Some cavernous holes in the Cowboy defense, coupled with a failed fourth-and-1 conversion attempt by the offense, led to 28 unanswered points and a 43-42 lead for the Huskies with 4:56 remaining.

If nothing else, Craig Bohl’s 2021 Pokes are entertaining and resilient after surviving 50-43 against Northern Illinois a week after squeaking past Montana State 19-16 in Laramie.

2. Sean Chambers has ice in his veins

UW’s junior quarterback has been through injury hell the past three seasons. Maybe that’s why his pulse doesn’t seem to quicken when it’s time to lead the offense down the field for a winning touchdown.

Chambers is just happy to be out there playing again.