LARAMIE – A disappointing season has bled into an even more chaotic offseason for the Wyoming men’s basketball program.

Heather Ezell’s women’s basketball program remains stable and is looking to build on a 23-win season to cap her first year as head coach.

Craig Bohl is looking to finally kick the door down and win a Mountain West championship in his 10th season. The Pokes are currently going through spring practice while preparing to face an intriguing 2023 schedule that includes games against two Big 12 teams (Texas Tech and Texas) and seven games at War Memorial Stadium.

UW athletics director Tom Burman joined Ryan Thorburn on the Pokescast to discuss all of the above and more. Check out the entire episode below or wherever you get your podcasts.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation:

Thorburn: You just got back from the Final Four. Obviously, San Diego State finally had that breakthrough run to a Final Four for a Mountain West team. It has been a good conference for a long time but there wasn’t that long run everyone was looking for. What was the atmosphere like and how important was that run?

Burman: Our league, the Mountain West, desperately needed some success in the NCAA Tournament. You think back to the beginning of the tournament and all the talk was how the Mountain West had lost 10 in a row, 11 in a row. Then fortunately the Aztecs won some games and that kind of ended that discussion. You’re right, we’ve had a dry spell in the Mountain West of not producing victories and that hurts your brand all the time. I tip my hat to the Aztecs because we’ve all known for a while that the Aztecs have the ability to be a routine Sweet 16 team and they just have not been able to do it, so I was happy to see them do it. …

Thorburn: What are your first impressions of (new Mountain West commissioner) Gloria (Nevarez) and the challenges she may face with the Aztecs if the Pac-12 does (expand)?

Burman: I’ve been very impressed with Gloria. She’s asked the right questions and she has listened. She has been articulate, she’s passionate. I think you will see a more aggressive conference office as it relates to exposure and kind of telling the world what the Mountain West is all about. But I do think it’s important we all tip our hat to Craig Thompson. I mean, Craig has been passionate about Mountain West basketball, served on the NCAA selection committee twice, and we just have laid eggs for him. So, finally this year they make a run. I don’t feel bad for him because I’m happy for Gloria but this is more about what happened in the past then what has happened in the last three months. I tip my hat to Craig but Gloria is going to do great things. She’s got a challenge. Obviously there is going to be more conference movement and the Aztecs are positioned very, very well to be part of a Power 5 conference, whether it’s the Pac-12, Big 12, whatever. They’re going to be in a position where they can have some dialogue with people and already are. I hope that for our sake no changes occur and the Pac-12 stays as it is and the Big 12 decides to stay as it is and we can stay and grow our league as we have it today. But I’m also a realist and I sense that probably won’t happen, at least long term, maybe even short term. She’s got a challenge in front of her in that regard. If, like most media speculation that it’s just the Aztecs in this round, the Mountain West will be in good shape. It’s not going to cripple us. I think we can adapt, whether we expand or stay status quo. Even if we stay status quo I think we’re going to be fine.

Thorburn: What happened to Jeff Linder’s program over the last year?

Burman: Well, from 30,000 feet, I’ll start there. When you look at all of the injuries, and obviously a few of them were very serious in Graham Ike and Noah (Reynolds) for example. There were a lot of guys from (Brendan) Wenzel and Noah and (Kenny) Foster and (Hunter) Maldonado and Hunter Thompson who all missed games and missed practices. Once the season started to go negatively, I think the pressure, which Jeff had never experienced before as a head coach … this was the first time in his career where the expectations were immense. He had just signed a new contract and I would say the pressure of all of that caused drama within the program both from a players’ perspective and a coach’s perspective that, if they could go back to November, there would be things they would do differently. But even if they managed it perfectly, I would say you will still see a team with a lot of losses because Graham was going to be gone and all the injuries would have forced more losses than people would have liked but that would have been reality. We still would have had significant turnover. But I’m not naïve enough to say that the pressure of this season didn’t have some impact on how this unfolded with so many kids putting their names in the transfer portal. We cannot sustain a basketball program with losing that number of kids year in, year out. I know it, Jeff knows it and we will adjust to how we deal with it. …

Thorburn: I think Craig Bohl did a phenomenal job after the Potato Bowl of embracing the portal in a certain way, admitting that he looked in the mirror and wanted to have a better relationship on a personal level with his players. And what you saw this last portal cycle really Wyoming, I’m not going to say was untouched but compared to a lot of schools key players were not leaving. Do you think Jeff Linder will have the same sort of internal dialogue about adjusting to this new era of player?

Burman: Absolutely. He has with me and he has with the people he trusts. I mean, he has to. What Jeff Linder and Craig Bohl cannot do in Laramie, Wyoming … we have to remember we are a developmental program and we are going to get one- and two-star kids to make up our rosters more times than not, and those kids are not ready to play at this level. And the only way you get a young man or a young woman ready to play the best teams in the Mountain West is to put them in uncomfortable positions and really challenge them physically and mentally. We’re going to still have to do that. We cannot be successful recruiting these players and then just roll the ball out and say, ‘Go get ‘em, guys. Go get ‘em, young ladies.’ We will not be successful. So there’s always going to be a tension point here that’s different. We’re not unique, this is the same thing that happens at Oregon State in the Pac-12 and is going to happen at Purdue in the Big Ten and at Iowa State (in the Big 12) and all the schools like us that recruit towards the bottom of their league and have to take a player and grow them and develop them. They’re going to have those same tension points we’re going to have. The difference I think in 2023, you can push a kid and make it clear that what you are doing is for their benefit because you love them and you care about them and you’re moving the needle because you want to see what is best for that young man or young woman. If we can do that, we can be successful. If we can’t do that, we’re going to struggle. …

Thorburn: How can Heather grow women’s basketball in Wyoming where (the Cowgirls) are striving for NCAA Tournament runs instead of WNIT?

Burman: I would say the first thing Heather can do is keep doing what she’s doing. She’s got a great personality and she’s engaging and her kids are the epitome of what we all love in college athletics. They are just wonderful young people. I’m super proud to be associated with them. She’s got a really good program. The people of Wyoming have just got to get more comfortable with the fact that you can support the men, you can support the women, you don’t have to choose. And somehow we’ve got to figure out a way to get students to come to women’s games. That’s one of the great challenges here, that’s a challenge everywhere. I’m a fan of women’s basketball for the last 15 years. I love women’s basketball, I loved the game the other night between LSU and Iowa, I loved the Cowgirl basketball season and we just need more and more people to embrace it and understand it doesn’t have to be one or the other and you don’t need to compare them to each other. …

Thorburn: Do you love having Bohl’s stability going into this important 2023, 2024 cycle where football needs to matter in the Mountain West?

Burman: Football needs to be excellent at Wyoming, but it needs to be an important part of what we do. And with Coach Bohl here I just feel like every year we have a chance and he’s got a good plan. He’s a veteran coach, he’s really well respected nationally, which to some people might not mean a lot, but as we’re going through conference realignment, if this thing gets haywire, experience and reputation in administration and coaches are going to be important. I don’t think it’s going to get crazy but if it does, having Coach Bohl on our sideline will be valuable.