Wyoming AD Tom Burman doesn't see benefit of MWC programs leaving for AAC

A week ago, former MWC member BYU officially accepted an invitation to join the Big 12, along with the three AAC programs. The Cougars will join in 2023 with Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to join no later than 2024.

AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said his conference would aggressively expand and remain in the “Power 6.” CBS Sports reported the AAC is also targeting UAB of Conference USA.

Boise State, which was engaged with the AAC in conversations about joining the conference last year, would likely jump at an opportunity to continue its regional rivalry with BYU, if the Big 12 were to add additional programs down the road.

But would the Broncos bolt for another Group of Five conference that is saying goodbye to its top three programs? That’s a lot of travel for non-revenue sports.

“I clearly don’t see any value for a Mountain West team to play in that league as we go forward, but that’s someone else’s decision to make,” Burman said. “So I don’t think there will be a trickle-down effect, but this business is weird and sometimes illogical. As ADs, we are talking about it, but sometimes not totally transparently.”