Wyoming AD Tom Burman expects BYU to make return visit to Laramie in 2024

LARAMIE – Divorces can often be messy and feelings usually get hurt.

BYU’s decision a dozen years ago to dump the Mountain West for football independence, a move that came after Utah accepted an invitation to join the Pac-10, didn’t sit well with Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman.

“I don’t have any desire to play BYU,” Burman said in 2010 after the Cougars’ move became official.

So why are the Cowboys riding into Provo, Utah, to play No. 19 BYU on Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium?

Well, time heals all wounds.

It just took a few extra years for the Pokes to mend while other MW teams played BYU in non-conference games.

Boise State has faced the Cougars 10 times since the breakup. Utah State (nine), Hawaii (five), San Jose State (four), San Diego State (three), Fresno State (two), Nevada (two) and UNLV (two) have also played the Cougars.

During UW’s 24-21 loss to BYU in the Poinsettia Bowl in San Diego, Burman decided to keep an open mind about getting the bitter rivals back on the schedule, if a future home-and-home series could be agreed to.

“I had said on record years ago we weren’t going to play BYU anymore,” Burman said during an interview with the Star-Tribune this week. “But once we played them in the bowl game, I realized, you know what, our kids love this opportunity to play them. They’re really good and they do a lot of things that are very admirable, and our fan base in western Wyoming gets a chance to go to Provo and watch them play.

“And if we pull off an upset and beat them, boy, there will be a lot of proud people in Evanston, Wyoming, Saturday night.”

Burman and BYU counterpart Tom Holmoe agreed to renew the rivalry and announced the current two-game series on Aug. 28, 2018.

The Cougars, who will be joining the Big 12 next season, are scheduled to play UW on Sept. 14, 2024, at War Memorial Stadium.

Does Burman think the Cougars will show up in Laramie on that date?

“I do. I believe they will come back,” Burman said. “They will be in the Big 12 in ’24 and they will return to Laramie. That’s the expectation.”

BYU, which also plays Boise State and Utah State this season, has canceled future games with the Broncos and Aggies in anticipation of playing a nine-game Big 12 schedule. The Cougars also canceled a home game against North Carolina State that was set for 2024.

UW’s 2024 non-conference schedule also includes a road game at Arizona State (Aug. 31) and home games against Idaho (Sept. 7) and New Mexico State (Sept. 21).

The Cowboys and Cougars played together in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference from 1922-37, the Skyline Conference from 1938-1961, the Western Athletic Conference from 1962-1998 and the MW from 1999-2010.

BYU leads the all-time series 45-30-3, which began in 1922, with eight consecutive wins against the Pokes. UW’s last win was a satisfying 13-10 win in 2010 in Laramie.

The teams met in 1996 in the inaugural WAC championship game, and the sixth-ranked Cougars beat the 22nd-ranked Cowboys 28-25 in overtime.

“It’s not a no-brainer,” Burman said of his decision to play BYU again. “But if you look, we’re one of the last to not (schedule) them in the Mountain West. So they’re valuable.”