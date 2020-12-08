Wyoming AD Tom Burman is getting used to life on College Football Playoff selection committee

LARAMIE -- Tom Burman is used to watching his share of football, but not this much.
In 14 years as Wyoming’s athletic director, Burman has normally spent his fall Saturdays taking in Cowboy football games before unplugging on Sundays. For Burman, that’s usually meant hiking, biking, hunting or some other outdoor activity.
But this year?
“I haven’t done any of that,” Burman told the Star-Tribune during a recent phone interview. “I watch football from the time I get up until the time I go to bed on Sunday.”
That’s because Burman is one of three new members on the College Football Playoff selection committee, which is responsible for not only ranking the top 25 teams in the country but also the four that will get a chance to play for a national championship. The committee has already released two sets of rankings and will unveil a new batch Tuesday night.
“It’s a little intimidating the first few weeks,” Burman said. “You’re not sure how it all works, but now I feel really good. The rest of the way will be much easier for me to understand the process.”
Burman joined the 13-member committee in January once former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, Robert Morris University President Chris Howard and Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens were done serving their three-year terms. Looking to get a representative from the Mountain West on the committee, Burman said the conference nominated him as a replacement.
Burman got the nod along with Colorado athletic director Rick George and former Penn State All-American offensive lineman John Urschel. He’s one of just two Group of Five athletic directors on the committee, joining Arkansas State’s Terry Mohajir.
Now his weekends are a lot busier than usual this time of year.
Even during a pandemic, the CFP committee has held weekly in-person meetings in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since before the first rankings were released Nov. 24. For Burman, that usually means traveling to Dallas every Sunday and returning to Laramie on Tuesday night. It’s a routine he will follow every week until the final CFP rankings are released Dec. 20.
So how does Burman catch up on all the games across the country he may have missed Saturday? Modern technology, of course.
“I have an iPad they give me,” Burman said. “I have access to every game in the country. I also have access to a system that allows me to watch games on Sunday morning without commercials. I go all offense, all defense and all special teams if I want. It’s pretty amazing. I can get through games in 45 minutes.”
Much of Burman’s focus is on games played in the Pac-12 and the Sun Belt, two leagues that he has been assigned to focus on. Burman said he has weekly phone calls about those conferences with another committee member, but much of the members’ research continues once they are on site in Dallas. Burman said the ranking process lasts all day Monday and most of the day Tuesday, but in the COVID-19 era, it doesn’t start until all of the members have been deemed virus-free.
“This year we get tested on Monday morning, and we can’t start until everybody has passed the test,” Burman said.
More spaced out than usual, committee members gather around a horseshoe-shaped table and deliberate. In the middle are large TV screens with all sorts of data on each team. For example, Burman said, if the committee wants to compare a handful of teams, their schedules, common opponents and any relevant notes on those teams are all at their fingertips.
“For example, in a year like this where a team might be without three offensive linemen, it’s noted on there,” Burman said.
The top four teams in the committee’s rankings have yet to change, and that includes the order. Alabama debuted at No. 1 in the rankings and has been followed by Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State, respectively, to this point. But that doesn’t mean there’s not drama.
According to the latest CFP rankings, No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 6 Florida both have top-10 wins (A&M’s came against Florida), something Ohio State doesn’t. The Buckeyes do have a win over No. 12 Indiana on their resume, but because of coronavirus-related cancellations, Ohio State has only played five games so far. Every other team in the top 10 has played at least eight.
And what about Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina?
Cincy, which has yet to lose, is the highest-ranked Group of Five team at No. 7 but doesn’t yet have a win over a ranked team. Coastal Carolina, the only perfect team left in the Sun Belt, now has two following its win over then-No. 13 BYU last week. Yet it’s unlikely either one will be able to crack the top 4 unless multiple teams in front of them lose.
That could happen. Either Alabama or Florida will lose in the SEC championship game in a couple of weeks. The same goes for Clemson and Notre Dame when they meet again in the ACC title game, though there’s a chance both of those teams remain in the top 4 should Clemson, which lost to Notre Dame on Nov. 7, exact some competitive revenge on the unbeaten Fighting Irish in the rematch.
While the rankings themselves tend to give it away, members of the selection committee are routinely tight-lipped about their ranking process. Any public comments from the group usually come from Iowa athletic director and committee chair Gary Barta, who is interviewed weekly on ESPN once the new rankings have been revealed on the network each Tuesday night.
Burman declined to get into specifics about certain teams, but he said any notion that committee members don’t do their research is wrong. In fact, Burman said the countless hours he’s spent watching games and crunching numbers has been overwhelming at times.
“The amount of effort, due diligence and drilling down into things is pretty phenomenal,” Burman said. “People really try to do the very best they can. This year, the one thing I can say is with COVID and fewer data points than normal for some teams, it makes it more challenging and maybe a little different. But we still use the same process. It’s very thorough.”
The Rose and Sugar bowls will host this season’s national semifinals on New Year’s Day. The winners will meet in the CFP championship game Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!