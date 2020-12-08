Wyoming AD Tom Burman is getting used to life on College Football Playoff selection committee

Burman got the nod along with Colorado athletic director Rick George and former Penn State All-American offensive lineman John Urschel. He’s one of just two Group of Five athletic directors on the committee, joining Arkansas State’s Terry Mohajir.

Now his weekends are a lot busier than usual this time of year.

Even during a pandemic, the CFP committee has held weekly in-person meetings in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since before the first rankings were released Nov. 24. For Burman, that usually means traveling to Dallas every Sunday and returning to Laramie on Tuesday night. It’s a routine he will follow every week until the final CFP rankings are released Dec. 20.

So how does Burman catch up on all the games across the country he may have missed Saturday? Modern technology, of course.

“I have an iPad they give me,” Burman said. “I have access to every game in the country. I also have access to a system that allows me to watch games on Sunday morning without commercials. I go all offense, all defense and all special teams if I want. It’s pretty amazing. I can get through games in 45 minutes.”