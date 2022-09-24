Wyoming AD Tom Burman reflects on legacy of outgoing MW commissioner Craig Thompson

PROVO, Utah – The Cowboys made their first trip to LaVell Edwards Stadium as a non-conference opponent on Saturday night.

Wyoming will now shift its focus to winning the Mountain West 12 years after BYU announced it was leaving the conference to be an independent in football.

The Cougars’ move, which followed Utah accepting an invitation to join the Pac-10, threatened the existence of the MW during the realignment frenzy.

The Western Athletic Conference, which UW and BYU broke away from in 1998 along with Air Force and Colorado State to form the MW, tried to add the Cougars’ non-football sports and to poach other MW schools.

The deal was reportedly finished until MW commissioner Craig Thompson and the university presidents added Nevada and Fresno State.

Under Thompson's leadership, the MW was also able to keep Boise State and San Diego State after they tried to join the Big East. TCU left for the Big 12 and Hawaii, San Jose State and Utah State were added to keep the MW at 12 teams for football.

Thompson, the only commissioner the MW has ever had, announced earlier this month that he will step down on Dec. 31 after leading the conference for 24 years.

“As a whole I thought he did an excellent job and our relationship was very positive,” UW athletics director Tom Burman said of Thompson during a recent interview with the Star-Tribune. “I will say this about him, he valued what the University of Wyoming brought to the Mountain West Conference. We bring obviously some history and tradition. We bring a classy program that’s going to be run the right way and we’re going to manage it in the fashion that the Mountain West can be proud of. It doesn’t mean we’re perfect, but when we do have an issue we address it and we move forward from it.

“I think there’s a lot of respect in his shop for us and now there’s transition and you’ve got to rebuild that.”

San Jose Mercury News reporter Jon Wilner suggested Burman would be a strong candidate to replace Thompson.

Burman, who has been leading UW’s athletic department for 16 years and is a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee, said his focus is on the future of the Cowboys and Cowgirls continuing to compete in a strong MW.

The MW presidents placed on the hiring committee will be responsible for finding a replacement for Thompson capable of keeping the conference stable during this era of change.

“We need to hire someone who will help the universities strategically invest in the programs in a manner that elevates the league as a whole,” Burman said.

A year after Oklahoma and Texas announced plans to leave the Big 12 for the SEC – which paved the way for BYU to get an invitation to join the Big 12 – UCLA and USC created another seismic shift to the landscape this summer by deciding to leave the Pac-12 for future paydays in the Big Ten.

San Diego State is considered to be at the top of the list if the Pac-12 decides to expand.

“I harbor no ill will to somebody that tries to move leagues. I think it makes sense,” Burman said. “I don’t think it’s going to slow down. There still will be some more movement coming. There’s some scenarios, though, where the Mountain west comes out of this better than they are today. What we have to do is hope we are at least as strong and maybe get better.”

Thompson, 66, said he isn’t retiring to avoid the next wave of realignment but because his No. 1 goal – bringing a more inclusive playoff to the FBS – has finally been realized.

The 12-team model Thompson, along with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick and former Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, helped create has been approved by the CFP’s board of directors.

“My one remaining priority was expansion of the College Football Playoff and viable access for the Mountain West,” Thompson, who lobbied Congress for an expanded playoff in 2009, said in a statement. “I take considerable pride in my committed engagement to this effort over the past two-and-a-half decades and look forward to the finalization of those details in the coming months.

“With CFP expansion accomplished and having invested almost a third of my life in the Mountain West, the time is now right for me to conclude my tenure and allow the conference to continue its momentum under new leadership.”

When the expanded playoff is implemented, which could be as early as 2024 and is set to begin no later than 2026, the champions from the top six conferences will be given automatic berths with six at-large berths rounding out the field.

Hypothetically, if the Cowboys were able to run the table in 2024 – which would include a road win at Arizona State (Pac-12) and a home win over BYU (Big 12) as currently scheduled – they would likely be included in the CFP automatically as the MW champion or selected by the committee.

“Access is critical,” Burman said. “The separator is access, the challenge is money. The (financial) difference between what the Big Ten and the Group of 5 and some of the Power 5 have is catastrophic. But if you don’t have access, you don’t even have a chance. We have access.

“If a (MW) team could put together a really good run, you would probably have to go on the road in the playoffs and beat one of the top-ranked teams. It’s a challenge, but it’s possible.”

For the time being, the Pokes will focus on trying to be the last team to have Thompson present with the MW championship trophy after the conference championship game on Dec. 3.