Wyoming adds former Power Five assistant to football coaching staff

NDSU was even better this season in rushing, finishing second in the FCS (276 yards per game) in that category. Blazek will take over an offensive line at UW that's set to return at least four starters after helping the Cowboys finish in the top 4 in the Mountain West in rushing each of the last three seasons.

"I’m so excited to join Coach Bohl and his staff at Wyoming," Blazek said in a statement. "Having been here at NDSU and knowing what coach built and accomplished here before he moved to Wyoming, I’m extremely excited to be part of that culture. Coach Bohl is someone who makes establishing the line of scrimmage a priority, and for an offensive line coach, you couldn’t ask for more."

Blazek's other coaching stops include Iowa, his alma mater; Fort Hays State; Western Illinois; and Winona State, where he was named the American Football Coaches Association Division II Assistant Coach of the Year in 2012.

Miller is the only assistant that has departed UW's staff since the end of the season. After a 2-4 season, one in which the Cowboys' offense again struggled mightily in the passing game and scored just one touchdown in its last two games, Bohl said heading into the offseason that he would have "significant conversations" with all of his assistant coaches.

