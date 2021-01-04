Wyoming adds former Power Five assistant to football coaching staff

LARAMIE -- Wyoming coach Craig Bohl filled the lone vacancy on his coaching staff with an assistant with Power Five experience.
Bohl on Monday announced the hire of offensive line coach AJ Blazek, who spent the previous two seasons in the same role at North Dakota State. Blazek replaces Bart Miller, who spent the last two seasons as the Cowboys' offensive line coach before leaving to join Bret Bielema's staff at Illinois last month.
Before his stint at NDSU, Blazek spent three seasons as the offensive line coach at Rutgers. He also spent the 2017-18 seasons as the assistant head coach for the Big Ten program.
"AJ enjoys an excellent national reputation as an offensive line coach and recruiter," Bohl said in a statement. "He will be a great addition to our offensive coaching staff as we continue to move Wyoming football forward.
"As we continue to re-engineer our offense entering the 2021 season, AJ will bring great value to our offense."
A native of Wichita, Kansas, Blazek oversaw a NDSU offensive line that helped the Bison set a school record with 4,601 rushing yards in 2019. NDSU finished fourth in the Football Championship Subdivision in rushing and fifth in fewest sacks allowed per game that season, going 16-0 en route to the FCS national championship.
NDSU was even better this season in rushing, finishing second in the FCS (276 yards per game) in that category. Blazek will take over an offensive line at UW that's set to return at least four starters after helping the Cowboys finish in the top 4 in the Mountain West in rushing each of the last three seasons.
"I’m so excited to join Coach Bohl and his staff at Wyoming," Blazek said in a statement. "Having been here at NDSU and knowing what coach built and accomplished here before he moved to Wyoming, I’m extremely excited to be part of that culture. Coach Bohl is someone who makes establishing the line of scrimmage a priority, and for an offensive line coach, you couldn’t ask for more."
Blazek's other coaching stops include Iowa, his alma mater; Fort Hays State; Western Illinois; and Winona State, where he was named the American Football Coaches Association Division II Assistant Coach of the Year in 2012.
Miller is the only assistant that has departed UW's staff since the end of the season. After a 2-4 season, one in which the Cowboys' offense again struggled mightily in the passing game and scored just one touchdown in its last two games, Bohl said heading into the offseason that he would have "significant conversations" with all of his assistant coaches.
