Wyoming adds offensive tackle to early signing class

LARAMIE — Asked if he wanted to add to his offensive line class — specifically at tackle — during the early signing period Wednesday, Wyoming coach Craig Bohl hinted as to what was coming.

“You never know when another letter is going to come in,” Bohl said with a grin.

It took a little longer than expected, but the Cowboys got their man.

Wyoming’s early recruiting class grew to 19 signees Thursday with the addition of Emmanuel Pregnon, a 6-foot-6, 265-pound offensive tackle from Denver. Pregnon was high school teammates with fellow signee Keshaun Taylor at Thomas Jefferson High, where he was coached by former Wyoming cornerback Derrick Martin.

Pregnon is the fifth offensive linemen in the class and the third offensive tackle, joining Hayward (California) product Malik Williams and Clayton Valley Charter (California) lineman Mana Taimani. It’s a boost to Wyoming’s depth at a position that has just five scholarship tackles on the roster this season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“That’s an important position,” Bohl said. “And if you look in the NFL where they pay money, that’s one of those positions.