Wyoming adds offensive tackle to early signing class

LARAMIE — Asked if he wanted to add to his offensive line class — specifically at tackle — during the early signing period Wednesday, Wyoming coach Craig Bohl hinted as to what was coming.
“You never know when another letter is going to come in,” Bohl said with a grin.
It took a little longer than expected, but the Cowboys got their man.
Wyoming’s early recruiting class grew to 19 signees Thursday with the addition of Emmanuel Pregnon, a 6-foot-6, 265-pound offensive tackle from Denver. Pregnon was high school teammates with fellow signee Keshaun Taylor at Thomas Jefferson High, where he was coached by former Wyoming cornerback Derrick Martin.
Pregnon is the fifth offensive linemen in the class and the third offensive tackle, joining Hayward (California) product Malik Williams and Clayton Valley Charter (California) lineman Mana Taimani. It’s a boost to Wyoming’s depth at a position that has just five scholarship tackles on the roster this season.
“That’s an important position,” Bohl said. “And if you look in the NFL where they pay money, that’s one of those positions.
Pregnon was a two-way player at Thomas Jefferson. He had 12 pancake blocks as a senior and finished with 51 tackles as a defensive lineman.
Still waiting
Wyoming will look to sign more than 20 players to its 2020 class when it’s all said and done, though the rest of the additions are likely to come during the traditional signing period in February.
One player the Cowboys are still waiting on to make a decision is their lone unsigned verbal commitment, Simeon (Illinois) three-star cornerback Chau Smith. Smith committed to Wyoming on Sunday but has yet to sign his National Letter of Intent after receiving late-hour offers from two Power Five schools, Purdue and Washington State.
