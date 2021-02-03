Wyoming adds pair of Texas high school teammates to 2021 recruiting class

LARAMIE — To this point, the traditional signing period has gone the way Wyoming coach Craig Bohl and his staff expected.
Wednesday was a relatively quiet day on the recruiting front for the Cowboys, who added a pair of high school teammates to their 2021 signing class. Lancaster High (Texas) receiver Tony Evans Jr. was the first to sign his National Letter of Intent with UW before running back Da’Qualen “DQ” James later joined the fold.
Those were the only new additions Wednesday, bringing UW’s total number of signees to 18. A majority of the class was inked during December’s early signing period.
“We wanted to add two, we added two, and I’m very comfortable with where we sit,” Bohl said.
UW went heavy on defense during the early signing period with 11 of its signees coming on that side of the ball. The Cowboys inked just two offensive skill players in December, including one receiver.
But in Evans and James, Bohl said UW addressed specific needs on the offensive side of the ball. With Evans in particular, it’s playmaking ability the Cowboys have largely lacked in the passing game in recent years.
“You can see him being able to go up and make contested catches, which we think is something we need to continue to improve with our offensive arsenal,” Bohl said. “He does have good speed, and he does have good size. You can see he’s able to run down the field vertically and adjust to the ball well, and we certainly need that type of big-play potential that’s been a bit refined here by (receivers) coach (Mike) Grant.”
Adding another running back to the class may have been a surprise considering the depth the Cowboys already have at the position. Xazavian Valladay and Trey Smith are returning as one of the Mountain West’s top rushing duos. Titus Swen, UW’s third-leading rusher as a freshman in 2019, is expected to be back after opting out of last season amid the coronavirus pandemic while redshirt freshmen Dawaiian McNeely, UW’s No. 3 back last season, and Alphonzo Andrews Jr. are also in the fold.
The Cowboys also inked Manvel (Texas) running back Jordon Vaughn during the early signing period, but the decision to recruit James, Bohl said, was based on adding a change of pace to UW’s backfield. Bohl said James possesses the kind of speed that will allow the Cowboys to use the 5-foot-7, 180-pounder in a variety of ways on offense.
“He’s got a verified time of 10.6 (seconds) in the 100 meters, and so he can really fly,” Bohl said. “Speed is something that is hard to coach.
“DQ is a guy who is going to add an element to our running backs that is unique. That’s not to say our other running backs don’t have good speed, but DQ has exceptional speed. So that’s going to be an ingredient that I think is going to add great value.”
Tight numbers
UW still has seven scholarships it could use before reaching the 25-scholarship limit the NCAA allows each Football Bowl Subdivision program in a given recruiting cycle, but Bohl said the Cowboys are already pressing up against the 85-scholarship roster maximum for the 2022 season.
With the NCAA extending the eligibility of all fall-sport athletes in response to the coronavirus pandemic, teams will be allowed to exceed 85 scholarships next season in order to accommodate any seniors that choose to return for another year of competition. But teams will have to get back down to 85 the following year.
UW was a relatively young team last season with just 13 seniors on the roster, and with only one scholarship underclassman — freshman defensive end Cameron Smith — having knowingly left the program since the end of last season, there’s not much wiggle room.
Bohl said UW could possibly “go a little bit more” in regards to adding another player or two to the class, and the Cowboys could use some more reinforcements, particularly on the interior of the defensive line. UW signed two defensive tackles in December, but Bohl said then that was still a position of need.
The Cowboys could dip into a transfer portal that’s busier than usual in anticipation of the one-time transfer rule being passed sometime this year, though Bohl said that’s not a priority at the moment.
“If there’s a player that’s out there that we feel like fits the criteria, fits into our culture and then also meets the needs of helping us win some football games this next fall, we certainly would entertain that thought,” Bohl said. “But it’s not high on our list right now.”
