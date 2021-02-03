Wyoming adds pair of Texas high school teammates to 2021 recruiting class

“DQ is a guy who is going to add an element to our running backs that is unique. That’s not to say our other running backs don’t have good speed, but DQ has exceptional speed. So that’s going to be an ingredient that I think is going to add great value.”

Tight numbers

UW still has seven scholarships it could use before reaching the 25-scholarship limit the NCAA allows each Football Bowl Subdivision program in a given recruiting cycle, but Bohl said the Cowboys are already pressing up against the 85-scholarship roster maximum for the 2022 season.

With the NCAA extending the eligibility of all fall-sport athletes in response to the coronavirus pandemic, teams will be allowed to exceed 85 scholarships next season in order to accommodate any seniors that choose to return for another year of competition. But teams will have to get back down to 85 the following year.

UW was a relatively young team last season with just 13 seniors on the roster, and with only one scholarship underclassman — freshman defensive end Cameron Smith — having knowingly left the program since the end of last season, there’s not much wiggle room.