Wyoming adds pair of Texas linemen to 2021 recruiting class

LARAMIE -- Wyoming has added two more commitments from the Lone Star State to its 2021 recruiting class.
Southside (Texas) High defensive end Micah Young and C.E. King (Texas) High defensive tackle Will Evans gave their verbal pledges to UW over the weekend. Young, a three-star prospect in 247Sports' composite rankings, committed to the Cowboys over offers from New Mexico and Abilene Christian.
Young and Evans are the Cowboys' fourth and fifth commitments from Texas, joining Northwest (Texas) High offensive lineman Caden Barnett, Pasadena Memorial (Texas) High athlete Kolbey Taylor and Manvel (Texas) High running back Jordon Vaughn. UW now has 14 verbal commits for the 2021 recruiting cycle.
Honored and blessed to announce my commitment!!🙏🏾 #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/vnRSeif7N6— Micah Young (@micah8young) November 29, 2020
.....✍🏾❤️#commited#Rideforthebrand pic.twitter.com/MGVU5yKm5a— William Evans (@WillEvansDE99) November 29, 2020
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
