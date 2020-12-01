 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming adds pair of Texas linemen to 2021 recruiting class
View Comments
UW FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Wyoming adds pair of Texas linemen to 2021 recruiting class

{{featured_button_text}}
Pokes Authority logo

LARAMIE -- Wyoming has added two more commitments from the Lone Star State to its 2021 recruiting class.

Southside (Texas) High defensive end Micah Young and C.E. King (Texas) High defensive tackle Will Evans gave their verbal pledges to UW over the weekend. Young, a three-star prospect in 247Sports' composite rankings, committed to the Cowboys over offers from New Mexico and Abilene Christian. 

Young and Evans are the Cowboys' fourth and fifth commitments from Texas, joining Northwest (Texas) High offensive lineman Caden Barnett, Pasadena Memorial (Texas) High athlete Kolbey Taylor and Manvel (Texas) High running back Jordon Vaughn. UW now has 14 verbal commits for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News