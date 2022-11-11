Wyoming and Colorado State ready to write latest chapter in the Border War history

FORT COLLINS – Wyoming suffered through a “football victory-famine” during the first half-century of the rivalry.

That’s how legendary sports writer Larry Birleffi once described the Cowboys’ struggles, including a 5-30-5 record against the Aggies from the 1899 loss in the first meeting – a result Colorado State doesn’t recognize in the program’s official series record – through the 1948 game when visiting fans from Fort Collins tore down the goalposts at Corbett Field in Laramie.

The teams did play in 1918 due to a pandemic, they faced each other twice in 1919 and 1920 and the series was paused from 1943-45 due to World War II.

Then in 1949, Bowden Wyatt’s Pokes defeated CSU, which was led by All-American Thurman “Fum” McGraw, 8-0 at Colorado Field. UW’s fans tried to tear down the goalposts and the home crowd tried to stop them.

The Border War was born during the postgame riot in which teargas was used to separate the student bodies.

There have been some classics –the Bounce Pass in 1966, the Brawl in 1978, the Drive in 1996, the Snow Game in 2017 – between the two teams over the decades.

UW made the Rams experience a victory-famine by winning 21 of 25 matches from 1949-1973. The Pokes still trail the all-time series 49-59-5 (49-58-5 according to CSU) but have a 29-25 edge since the programs began playing for the Bronze Boot in 1968.

The Cowboys (6-3, 4-1 Mountain West) and Rams (2-7, 2-3) will add another chapter to the rivalry on Saturday at Canvas Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports).

“Sometimes you have to put emotions in check,” said UW head coach Craig Bohl, who is 5-3 in Border War games. “However, I think to acknowledge it’s a big game is something that’s really important to our players. We’re going to talk about that during the course of this week. Our players, particularly the older guys, understand the meaning of the game.”

The Pokes have won five of the last six meetings but the memory of the 2020 matchup – the Rams’ 34-24 victory in an empty Canvas Stadium – bubbled up this week.

“It was a weird enough year anyways,” said UW left guard Zach Watts, who is from Windsor, Colorado, and was recruited by both schools. “Seeing somebody else have that boot, which was the first time in my career and the first time in a couple years, it made us sick to our stomachs.

“Everybody just kind of looked at each other in the locker room after and said, ‘We can’t let that happen again.’”

UW reclaimed the traveling trophy, which was refurbished between the 2020 and 2021 meetings, with a 31-17 triumph last year.

Bohl’s team will try to repeat the game plan – Titus Swen had 166 of the team’s 385 rushing yards – that led to his players rushing to the sideline to grab the boot.

“When they took it, that one hurt,” left tackle Frank Crum, a third-generation Cowboy who was also recruited by the Rams, said of the 2020 defeat at the height of the COVID-19 health crisis. “When they have it and you get to go and take it off their sideline, I don’t know how to say this nicely, but it’s taking something and they can’t stop you. It’s yours now.

“To retain that, especially at their place this year, I think is going to be challenging. The goal is the boot.”

In an effort to rally the Rams, first-year head coach Jay Norvell invited Sonny Lubick to speak to his team Monday. The iconic coach, who was 11-4 against UW, told the current CSU players about the 1993 game – a 41-21 whipping of Joe Tiller’s heavily-favored Pokes in Laramie – that dramatically changed the direction of his program.

On Friday, Veterans Day, Bohl and Norvell met at the border to exchange the game ball, which was run by the ROTC attachments from both schools from Laramie to Fort Collins.

“I think we all realize we're all part of something bigger than ourselves,” Norvell said. “It's very humbling to be able to play in this game and be a part of it and be part of that ceremony and what it means and what it has meant to so many people for (the) over 100 years this rivalry has been played.”

UW is on a three-game winning streak and coming off back-to-back 300-yard rushing games for the first time in the Bohl era.

Swen is expected to start after clearing concussion protocol and will rotate with D.Q. James and Dawaiian McNeely, who combined for 260 yards on the ground in the 27-20 win at Hawaii.

Quarterback Andrew Peasley only passed for 76 yards but added 71 yards and two touchdowns to UW’s 365-yard rushing total in Honolulu.

UW’s offensive line has paved the way for the team to rank 25th nationally in yards per rushing attempt (5.02) and 30th in rushing yards (194 per game).

“In this game records don’t matter one bit,” Crum warned. “It’s a different feel for them. This is a huge game for their program, no matter their record. If they can win this game, it’s a success for them. I think we’re going to get a really challenging CSU football team that will probably be playing their best ball yet. I think that’s what we’re going to get.”

CSU quarterback Cale Millen, who followed Norvell from Nevada, is expected to play after leaving last week’s game at San Jose State with an injury. The redshirt freshman is completing 70.6% of his passes with six touchdowns and five interceptions in seven appearances.

The Rams also have the MW’s leading receiver in Tory Horton (88.6 yards per game, six touchdowns) and running back Avery Morrow is averaging 5.2 yards per carry with four touchdowns.

UW will try to exploit an offensive line that has allowed 4.78 sacks per game, which ranks 130th out of 131 FBS teams, and a red-zone offense that is 131st in conversion rate (44.4%).

“They’re definitely far from a bad team,” defensive end Braden Siders said of the Rams, who are 116th in yards per pass attempt (6.1) and 124th in passing yards (145.0 per game). “We are not underestimating them or any of that stuff. We’ve got to come ready to play, and I think we will.”

A win by the Rams would end the MW championship dream for their bitter rivals and would give Norvell some Bronze Boot-boosting momentum during his rebuild.

A win by the Pokes, who are 8 ½-point favorites and already in possession of Jim Bridger’s Rifle and the Paniolo Trophy, would keep them in contention in the conference race with a massive home game next week against Mountain Division leader Boise State.

“The bigger picture can wait a little bit. Just a little bit,” center Nofoafia Tulafono said. “The mentality is always 1-0. In order for us to get to the bigger picture, we’ve got to focus on CSU for sure.”