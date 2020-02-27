Wyoming announces 2020 football schedule

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Half the teams on UW's schedule are coming off 10-win seasons, including Weber State, which has won three straight Big Sky Conference championships in the Football Championship Subdivision and advanced to the semifinals of the FCS playoffs this past season. Utah, fresh off consecutive Pac-12 South division titles, finished 16th in the final Associated Press rankings while Air Force and Boise State finished Nos. 22 and 23 in the AP poll, respectively.

Boise State went unbeaten in MW play last season to win the Mountain Division and beat Hawaii in the league championship game for its second conference title in three seasons.

Louisiana won the Sun Belt's West Division last season, but the rest of those 10-wins will come to War Memorial Stadium, including SDSU, which is beginning its second stint under head coach Brady Hoke following Rocky Long's retirement. CSU (Steve Addazio), UNLV (former UW offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo) and New Mexico (Danny Gonzales) are also starting over with first-year coaches.

UW is losing all-MW performers Logan Wilson and Alijah Halliburton as well as linebacker Cassh Maluia, defensive end Josiah Hall and cornerback Tyler Hall on defense. The Cowboys are also breaking in three new assistant coaches, including defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel.