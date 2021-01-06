Wyoming assistant AJ Blazek eager to get to know his players, help Cowboys' offense

Bohl said he was drawn to Blazek not only because of his reputation as a technician and a motivator but also because of some fresh ideas Blazek could bring to a run-heavy offense that’s struggled to achieve balance in recent years. Despite having a rushing attack that’s finished in the top 40 nationally the last three seasons, UW hasn’t ranked better than 113th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in passing yards or 123rd in completion percentage during that time.

Whether it’s new blocking schemes in the running game or protection in the passing game, Blazek said he wants to help his new unit continue the Cowboys’ physicality at the point of attack.

“The places where we’ve won, it starts up front at the line of scrimmage,” Blazek said. "Run, pass, whatever you want to do, if those guys aren’t wired right, nothing has a chance. For me, it’s really to come in and make sure we continue what we’re doing, but we develop and keep coaching the heck out of the young guys up front. That’s my priority is taking care of the front whether it’s protections or whether it’s runs.”

Blazek also has to get to know the players he’s going to be coaching up front, something he said he’s started doing over the phone in his short time on the job.