Wyoming assistant Benny Boyd on portal gut punch, Pokes counter with cornerback transfers

LARAMIE – There isn't anyone in the Wyoming football program enjoying fall camp more than Benny Boyd.

The cornerbacks coach’s energy is palpable, even when Boyd is just talking about the Pokes during a mid-camp interview inside the High Altitude Performance Center.

Boyd was hired by UW head coach Craig Bohl on Feb. 6, 2020, and a worldwide pandemic arrived a month later.

After finally coaching a full season with star pupils C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn performing at a high level in 2021, Boyd tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 26.

That same day, both Coldon and Hearn called their position coach to tell him they were entering the transfer portal.

“The timing of it was like a punch in the gut,” Boyd said. “No hard feelings. They did what they thought was best for their future, and the Cowboy football program is moving forward.”

Coldon is now at Oklahoma after leading the team with nine pass breakups and finishing third with 65 tackles last season. Hearn is using his extra year of eligibility at UCLA after adding four pass breakups and 26 tackles to the steady cornerback tandem’s total.

Losing the two experienced starters forced UW to respond by scouring the portal for reinforcements.

Mississippi transfer Jakorey Hawkins and Wisconsin transfer Deron Harrell give Boyd two more Power 5-level talents to work with. Cam Stone, who was listed as the backup at both cornerback spots in 2021, is now leading the unit.

“When you lose two dynamic players and personalities like we did, you had to offset that. And we did,” Boyd said. “Those guys have been great. The chemistry is the thing I was most concerned about, and we haven’t missed a beat in our room.”

Hawkins made a one-handed interception of Andrew Peasley in the spring game and had his hands on two other potential turnovers during a spectacular War Memorial Stadium debut.

Coming out of high school in Montgomery, Alabama, the speedy Hawkins had offers from a list of ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC schools.

“His ceiling is as high as any player I’ve ever worked with,” Boyd said. “The thing I appreciate about him is he doesn’t come in as a prima donna. He doesn’t come in feeling like, ‘Well, I played here, so treat me this way.’

“He wants to get better. He enjoys being coached and being pushed. So the things I ask him to do are different than what he did at his last institution. He has taken the coaching points and tried to improve every day, so I appreciate that about the young man.”

Harrell, a former Big Ten starter who missed the 2021 season due to a leg injury, is also flashing his experience and talent during fall camp after suffering a concussion and missing most of spring practice.

The former Denver East standout played in 22 games for the Badgers before entering the portal and relocating back on the Front Range in Laramie.

“He is another fantastic young man,” Boyd said. “You wouldn’t know that he comes from such a pedigreed program with the way he approaches every day, with the way he approaches the meeting room and the way he responds to me and my coaching style. He is a very coachable young man and he’s hungry with that injury. He is really grinding to prove who he is and what he is capable of when he gets back out there on the field. I’m excited about what we can do together.”

Stone showed off his game-changing speed by returning a kickoff for a 99-yard touchdown against Utah State. He has 10 tackles in 14 appearances off the bench backing up Coldon and Hearn the past two seasons.

“Cam has definitely stepped into the role of being a leader in our room with how he prepares in the meetings, how he leads in the meetings, how he communicates with the other guys in the position group and how he has performed thus far,” Boyd said. “Obviously he’s electric fast. The thing that he has really worked on is being more of a craftsman at the position and not just relying on pure speed but understanding tendencies, alignments, different cues and still playing really fast.”

Stone is the only remaining cornerback from Boyd’s arrival at UW. Finding depth behind the headlining trio is an important aspect of fall camp after the defense relied heavily on Coldon and Hearn.

Freshman Josh Dixon, redshirt freshmen Jovan Marsh and Kolbey Taylor and sophomore Mathew Posas are competing to be part of what Boyd hopes will be a rotation.

“Azizi and C.J., they’ve kind of gone and ran the gauntlet from start to finish with few exceptions. Credit to them for being able to do that, but that’s not how I want to coach,” Boyd said. “I want to be able to play multiple guys, and the development we’ve had this last spring, this summer and through this fall has proved to me we’re definitely on pace to be able to do that.”

Boyd is thrilled to be moving on to 2022 as the Pokes prepare for the season opener at Illinois, but he still keeps in touch with Coldon and Hearn.

“The way I coach there’s a human component, there’s a huge personal relationship,” Boyd said. “So anytime you lose guys that have the ability to come back it’s hard. There’s never hard feelings. I love those guys, I wish both those guys the best.”