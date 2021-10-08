Wyoming at Air Force: Crunching Numbers

16.6 Air Force, despite losing its Mountain West opener in a 49-45 shootout to Utah State, leads the conference in scoring defense, giving up an average of 16.6 points per game. The Falcons have held seven of their last eight opponents under 20 points.

17 Wyoming (4-0) is one of only 17 unbeaten FBS teams entering the week. The Cowboys are off to their best start since 1996 when they started 9-0 en route to a 10-2 finish and a final ranking of No. 22 in The Associated Press poll.

20-19 Air Force holds a 29-26-3 lead in the all-time series with Wyoming, which dates back to a 7-7 tie in 1957 and was contested every year from 1980-2019. The Falcons, who have a 20-19 edge in conference games against the Cowboys, did not make the trip to War Memorial Stadium last season due to COVID-19 issues. UW is 12-17-1 in road games at the Academy, including a 20-6 loss in 2019 at Falcon Stadium.