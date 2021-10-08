Wyoming at Air Force: Key Players

Wyoming

The Mountain West’s 2020 rushing champion is averaging 4.5 yards per carry and 85.0 rushing yards per game this season, including two 100-plus yard performances. But the Pokes will need a vintage Valladay performance to beat Air Force, which ranks 13th in rushing yards allowed (89.4 per game). The Cowboys are 9-3 when Valladay rushes for over 100 yards. UW will need a strong ground game to keep the Falcons’ ball-control triple-option attack off the field. Valladay (2,551 career yards) needs 55 yards to pass Marcus Brigham (2,605 yards, 1995-98) for fifth and 122 yards to pass Wynel Seldon (2,672 yards, 2005-08) for fourth on UW’s all-time list.

Defending Air Force starts with stopping the fullback dive play. Holt, the talented defensive tackle who has worked his way back into the starting lineup after suffering three torn ACLs during his career, flashed his potential with five tackles and 2.5 sacks against Ball State. The 6-foot-4, 278-pound Holt and 6-4, 274-pound nose tackle Cole Godbout will have to control the middle of the line of scrimmage and take away the Falcons’ first option, which is fullback Brad Roberts (1,001 career yards) running people over through the A and B gaps.