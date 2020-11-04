Wyoming at Colorado State: Crunching Numbers

34.3 Wyoming has had success putting up points in bunches in its recent trips to Fort Collins. The Cowboys have averaged 34.3 points in their last three games at Colorado State's stadium. In their only game at Canvas Stadium to this point, UW put up 34 points in a two-touchdown win in 2018. The Cowboys will try to keep that trend going against a CSU defense that yielded 432 yards and 38 points to Fresno State in the Rams’ only game of this season. UW will also look to continue its early season trend of scoring more points. The Cowboys have put up at least 31 points in each of its first two games after averaging just 23.8 points in Mountain West games a season ago.

42.6 As has been the case for the last handful of years, Ryan Stonehouse is CSU’s not-so-secret weapon. Arguably the top punter in college football, Stonehouse has the ability to quickly flip the field with his booming right leg. He’s averaging 42.6 yards on his five punts this season and had a long of 58 yards against Fresno State. Three of those punts pinned the Bulldogs inside their own 20-yard line. UW will need to create some turnovers if it wants to set up shorter fields for its offense. Otherwise, unless Dontae Crow can give the Cowboys some lengthy returns, the offense could have to put together long drives to produce points. UW has shown the ability to do that, though, with five scoring drives of at least 62 yards already, four of them being touchdowns.