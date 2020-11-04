Wyoming at Colorado State: Crunching Numbers

34.3 Wyoming has had success putting up points in bunches in its recent trips to Fort Collins. The Cowboys have averaged 34.3 points in their last three games at Colorado State's stadium. In their only game at Canvas Stadium to this point, UW put up 34 points in a two-touchdown win in 2018. The Cowboys will try to keep that trend going against a CSU defense that yielded 432 yards and 38 points to Fresno State in the Rams’ only game of this season. UW will also look to continue its early season trend of scoring more points. The Cowboys have put up at least 31 points in each of its first two games after averaging just 23.8 points in Mountain West games a season ago.
42.6 As has been the case for the last handful of years, Ryan Stonehouse is CSU’s not-so-secret weapon. Arguably the top punter in college football, Stonehouse has the ability to quickly flip the field with his booming right leg. He’s averaging 42.6 yards on his five punts this season and had a long of 58 yards against Fresno State. Three of those punts pinned the Bulldogs inside their own 20-yard line. UW will need to create some turnovers if it wants to set up shorter fields for its offense. Otherwise, unless Dontae Crow can give the Cowboys some lengthy returns, the offense could have to put together long drives to produce points. UW has shown the ability to do that, though, with five scoring drives of at least 62 yards already, four of them being touchdowns.
1.95 CSU owned one of the Mountain West’s worst rush defenses last year, allowing nearly 200 yards a game on the ground. But last week was a different story for the Rams, who limited Fresno State to just 1.95 yards per carry. And it wasn’t like the Bulldogs didn’t try. Fresno State ran the ball 43 times but mustered just 84 yards on those attempts. The numbers are a bit deceiving given the Rams had 37 yards worth of sacks that counted against Fresno State’s rushing total, but CSU still held Ronnie Rivers to less than 100 yards on the ground, which is notable considering how UW likes to attack defenses. The Cowboys’ ground game is their bread and butter, and they’re coming off a 281-yard rushing performance against Hawaii. Xazavian Valladay, Trey Smith and UW’s offensive line figure to be a bigger test for the Rams’ defense.
5 Rivers made his biggest impact in the passing game. CSU often struggled to cover Fresno State’s senior running back out of the backfield, and Rivers caught five passes for 69 yards and a touchdown as a result. It’s something UW may also try to exploit with Valladay, who has been one of the Cowboys’ top pass-catchers to this point. Valladay has nine receptions for 76 yards. He was UW’s leading receiver against Nevada with a team-high seven catches. Expect the Cowboys to try to find mismatches for Valladay and other backs against the Rams’ linebackers in coverage.
