Wyoming at Colorado State: Key players

Colorado State
Trey McBride
CSU no longer has preseason Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year Warren Jackson, who skipped out on this season to prepare for next year’s NFL Draft, but the Rams still have a next-level pass-catcher on the roster in McBride. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound McBride is one of the top tight ends in the country, and after briefly exploring the possibility of transferring in the offseason, he’s back as the Rams’ most dangerous offensive weapon. His combination of size and athleticism make him a difficult matchup for linebackers and safeties, which he showed by catching a team-high eight passes for 130 yards and a score in the Rams’ opening loss to Fresno State. He figures to also be targeted often by CSU’s quarterbacks Thursday.
Dequan Jackson
A preseason all-Mountain West selection, Jackson is one of the league’s top linebackers playing on the outside for the Rams’ defense. The 6-2, 235-pounder finished second on the team with 87 tackles last season and often found himself around the ball in the Rams’ opener last week, leading CSU with 10 tackles. Jackson also is athletic enough to be effective in coverage, though his nose for the football is something the Rams will be counting on primarily in run support given Wyoming’s preference to move the ball on the ground. It would be in the Cowboys’ best interest to not leave Jackson unblocked too often.
Wyoming
Xazavian Valladay
Speaking of running the ball, the Mountain West’s reigning rushing champion is bringing some momentum into this week’s matchup after what he did last week. Valladay carried 32 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns in UW’s win over Hawaii and will be going against a CSU defense that wasn’t good at stopping the run last season (Valladay ran for 154 yards on 27 carries against CSU a year ago), though the Rams held Fresno State to less than 90 yards rushing a week ago. The Cowboys will no doubt feed Valladay again with Titus Swen still unavailable because of coronavirus-related issues, but also watch for Valladay in the passing game. He’s already got 11 receptions out of the backfield, and CSU struggled to keep up with Fresno State’s backs in pass coverage last week.
Chad Muma
Muma has made sure UW hasn’t skipped much of a beat at middle linebacker with Logan Wilson no longer around. Muma has already racked up 21 tackles in two games as the Cowboys have used him in a variety of ways. Whether it’s filling gaps, blitzing or dropping into coverage, Muma also has a tackle for loss, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. Bottom line: UW has been grooming Muma to take over for Wilson for a while, and he’s performing like the Cowboys’ coaching staff thought he would. If UW is going to come close to matching its defensive performance from last week, Muma is going to be heavily involved.
