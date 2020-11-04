Wyoming at Colorado State: Key players

Wyoming

Speaking of running the ball, the Mountain West’s reigning rushing champion is bringing some momentum into this week’s matchup after what he did last week. Valladay carried 32 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns in UW’s win over Hawaii and will be going against a CSU defense that wasn’t good at stopping the run last season (Valladay ran for 154 yards on 27 carries against CSU a year ago), though the Rams held Fresno State to less than 90 yards rushing a week ago. The Cowboys will no doubt feed Valladay again with Titus Swen still unavailable because of coronavirus-related issues, but also watch for Valladay in the passing game. He’s already got 11 receptions out of the backfield, and CSU struggled to keep up with Fresno State’s backs in pass coverage last week.