Wyoming at Colorado State: Storylines

Trophy game

For the second straight week, Wyoming will be playing for a trophy. The Cowboys took back the Paniolo Trophy with its win over Hawaii last week, and they will be trying to keep the Bronze Boot in their possession this week. It’s been a traveling trophy for the last five decades with ROTC members running the game ball to the Wyoming-Colorado state line the week of the game. ROTC members will guard the trophy on UW’s sideline during the game until the winning team retrieves it.

Going for five

UW is going for the kind of winning streak that’s been rare in this rivalry. Both UW and Colorado State have had four-game winning streaks against each other in the last 25 years, but the Cowboys are looking for their fifth win in a row over CSU. That long of a winning streak hasn’t happened on either side since UW won seven straight from 1967-73. The Cowboys are also vying for their third straight series win on the road. That seven-year stretch starting in the late ‘60s was also the last time the Cowboys pulled off three straight wins in Fort Collins.

Rams’ QB shuffle