Wyoming at Colorado State: Storylines
Wyoming at Colorado State: Storylines

Border War

Wyoming players hold up the Bronze Boot trophy after the Cowboys defeated Colorado State 17-7 on Nov. 22, 2019, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Trophy game

For the second straight week, Wyoming will be playing for a trophy. The Cowboys took back the Paniolo Trophy with its win over Hawaii last week, and they will be trying to keep the Bronze Boot in their possession this week. It’s been a traveling trophy for the last five decades with ROTC members running the game ball to the Wyoming-Colorado state line the week of the game. ROTC members will guard the trophy on UW’s sideline during the game until the winning team retrieves it.

Going for five 

UW is going for the kind of winning streak that’s been rare in this rivalry. Both UW and Colorado State have had four-game winning streaks against each other in the last 25 years, but the Cowboys are looking for their fifth win in a row over CSU. That long of a winning streak hasn’t happened on either side since UW won seven straight from 1967-73. The Cowboys are also vying for their third straight series win on the road. That seven-year stretch starting in the late ‘60s was also the last time the Cowboys pulled off three straight wins in Fort Collins.

Rams’ QB shuffle

Patrick O’Brien is Colorado State’s quarterback incumbent, but CSU coach Steve Addazio pulled a surprise when he started Temple transfer Todd Centeio in the Rams’ opener at Fresno State. It didn’t go well as Centeio completed just 10 of 23 passes, and he was benched for O’Brien with CSU trailing 38-10 late in a three-TD loss. Centeio (89 rushing yards) is more mobile. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound O’Brien is a true pocket passer who paced one of the Mountain West’s top passing attacks last season. The Rams haven’t announced a starter for Thursday’ game, leaving UW to prepare for both.

Still no Crall

UW will again be without its most experienced defensive lineman for Thursday’s game. Senior defensive end Garrett Crall will miss his third straight game as he continues recovering from offseason foot surgery, again leaving the Cowboys without his 126 career tackles and 11.5 sacks. In Crall’s absence, Victor Jones and freshmen Cameron Smith and Jaylen Pate, who’s been starting in Crall’s place, have combined for 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Second opposing first

A first-year Mountain West coach will be on the opposing sideline Thursday night in Steve Addazio, who was hired by CSU at the end of last year. It’s the third Football Bowl Subdivision head coaching job for Addazio, who also had stints at Temple and, most recently, Boston College. The Rams started the Addazio era with a loss at Fresno State last week. Addazio is the second of four new conference coaches UW will face this season ( UNLV’s Marcus Arroyo, New Mexico’s Danny Gonzales). UW knocked off Hawaii last week in Todd Graham’s second game as the Warriors’ coach.

History

CSU holds a 58-48-5 edge in the all-time series, but UW has won eight of the last 11 meetings. The Cowboys have a 28-24 advantage since the Bronze Boot was incorporated into the series in 1968. UW has won the last two matchups played in Fort Collins, including a 34-21 victory in its most recent trip to Canvas Stadium in 2018. UW won last year’s meeting, 17-7, in Laramie.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter.

