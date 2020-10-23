Wyoming at Nevada: Crunching Numbers

7 Teams deal with their fair share of roster turnover every offseason, but playing amid a pandemic along with injuries and other attrition will have Wyoming and Nevada without more key contributors than expected. The teams will be without a combined seven projected starters Saturday. UW had five players, including safety Rome Weber, defensive end Solomon Byrd and nose tackle Mario Mora, opt out of this season because of medical concerns related to the pandemic while offensive tackle Alonzo Velazquez (shoulder) and defensive end Garrett Crall (foot) are out with injuries. On the other side, Miles Beach, Nevada’s starting left tackle last season, recently retired from the sport, and projected starting defensive tackle Chris Green has been suspended following his arrest as part of an FBI sting operation. There’s always the possibility more players could be unavailable because of coronavirus-related issues, so having a roster handy while watching the game isn’t a bad idea.
14 UW enters this abbreviated season with one of the more impressive defensive streaks in the nation. The Cowboys haven’t allowed an individual 100-yard rusher in their last 14 games. You have to go all the way back to UW’s win over Air Force on Nov. 17, 2018, to find the last time it happened. This is a much different-looking Cowboy defense, particularly up front where opt-outs and injuries have cut into UW’s depth along the defensive line. Nevada has a capable running back in former Mountain West Freshman of the Year Toa Taua, though the Wolf Pack, who finished next to last in the league in rushing a season ago, may not be the team to pound away at UW on the ground. Still, if the Cowboys can take away Nevada’s running game and make the Wolf Pack one-dimensional, it will only help UW’s chances of getting out of Reno with a win.
18.3 UW is coming off its fourth straight bowl-eligible season, though the Cowboys didn’t have much success away from home. UW went just 1-5 in true road games a season ago in large part because of a lack of offense. The Cowboys averaged just 18.3 points in six true road games, a number that dipped to 16.5 against conference foes. A lot of that had to do with the caliber of opponent as UW’s four league road games came against teams that finished at or near the top of division standings, but the Cowboys also didn’t have QB Sean Chambers for three of those games. Before his knee injury, Chambers helped UW drop 31 points on Nevada in last year’s meeting, which could be a good sign as the Cowboys try for their first road conference victory since winning at New Mexico on Nov. 24, 2018.
364 Speaking of Chambers, Saturday’s game will be his first since sustaining that season-ending knee injury in UW’s 31-3 win over Nevada last October. That’s a span of 364 days between games for Chambers, who’s healthy again and, by all accounts, is performing just as well if not better than he was before the injury. UW still has plans to play Levi Williams, too, but Chambers remains the starter and has proven to be the Cowboys’ most valuable player when he’s on the field. The redshirt sophomore is 9-2 as a starter and has accounted for 22 touchdowns in 12 career games. He accounted for three scores in the first half against Nevada last season. Chambers may need some time to settle in and shake the rust off, but the most important thing for UW is getting Chambers through Saturday’s game and the rest of the season healthy, which has yet to happen.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!