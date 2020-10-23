Wyoming at Nevada: Crunching Numbers

18.3 UW is coming off its fourth straight bowl-eligible season, though the Cowboys didn’t have much success away from home. UW went just 1-5 in true road games a season ago in large part because of a lack of offense. The Cowboys averaged just 18.3 points in six true road games, a number that dipped to 16.5 against conference foes. A lot of that had to do with the caliber of opponent as UW’s four league road games came against teams that finished at or near the top of division standings, but the Cowboys also didn’t have QB Sean Chambers for three of those games. Before his knee injury, Chambers helped UW drop 31 points on Nevada in last year’s meeting, which could be a good sign as the Cowboys try for their first road conference victory since winning at New Mexico on Nov. 24, 2018.

364 Speaking of Chambers, Saturday’s game will be his first since sustaining that season-ending knee injury in UW’s 31-3 win over Nevada last October. That’s a span of 364 days between games for Chambers, who’s healthy again and, by all accounts, is performing just as well if not better than he was before the injury. UW still has plans to play Levi Williams, too, but Chambers remains the starter and has proven to be the Cowboys’ most valuable player when he’s on the field. The redshirt sophomore is 9-2 as a starter and has accounted for 22 touchdowns in 12 career games. He accounted for three scores in the first half against Nevada last season. Chambers may need some time to settle in and shake the rust off, but the most important thing for UW is getting Chambers through Saturday’s game and the rest of the season healthy, which has yet to happen.