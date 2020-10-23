Wyoming at Nevada: Key players

Nevada
Carson Strong
Strong had an up-and-down redshirt freshman season but enters this season as one of the Mountain West’s more established quarterbacks despite his youth. Strong started all 10 games he played last season and finished with 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. His 233.5 passing yards per game were fifth-most in the league and second-most among returning conference quarterbacks. Strong was one of Nevada’s lone bright spots in Wyoming’s 31-3 win over the Wolf Pack last season, going 26 of 40 through the air for 247 yards with an interception. Strong and the rest of Nevada’s offense struggled to produce explosive plays, a performance the Cowboys’ defense will try to replicate, but it’ll be the first test for a unit that lost half its starters from last season.
Dom Peterson
UW has one of the more veteran offensive lines in the Mountain West with four starters back up front, and the Cowboys will need the group to play like it against Nevada’s defensive line, particularly Peterson. The Wolf Pack’s junior defensive tackle, who plays bigger than his 6-0, 285-pound frame, was one of the Mountain West’s most disruptive defensive linemen a season ago. He lived in opponents’ backfields with nine sacks and 15 tackles for loss -- the most among the league’s returning defensive linemen in both categories -- and earned preseason all-Mountain West honors. If UW wants to stay ahead of the chains and give itself a better chance to sustain drives, the Cowboys will have to keep Peterson out of their backfield, a task that’s easier said than done.
Wyoming
Sean Chambers
Chambers is back as UW’s starting quarterback with a clean bill of health, which has been vital to the Cowboys’ success on the offensive side of the ball. Word from coaches and teammates during camp was that UW’s dual-threat signal caller was moving better than before his knee injury and has improved his throwing mechanics, which could be bad news for opposing defenses. Chambers has accounted for 22 touchdowns in 12 career games, including 12 rushing scores, and is 9-2 as the Cowboys’ starter the last two seasons -- a record Chambers will try to improve on when he plays his first game in nearly a full calendar year.
Chad Muma
After waiting in the wings behind Logan Wilson the last couple of seasons, Muma gets his shot to run the Cowboys’ defense as Wilson’s successor at middle linebacker. The 6-3, 228-pound junior finished sixth on the team with 51 tackles last season as UW’s No. 3 linebacker, and Muma has drawn rave reviews for quickly embracing a leadership role this offseason. The Cowboys will need that leadership along with Muma’s playmaking ability from the jump, particularly with a front seven that’s going through significant turnover as a result of graduation, opt-outs and injuries. Whether it’s run blitzes, pass coverage or reading and reacting, expect to see Muma utilized in a variety of ways as a key cog in Wyoming's defensive game plan.
