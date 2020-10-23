Wyoming at Nevada: Storylines

Chambers returns
It’s been nearly a full calendar year since Sean Chambers has played in a game, but that will change Saturday when Wyoming’s quarterback takes the field against, ironically enough, the team he sustained his season-ending knee injury against last October. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound dual-threat signal caller has been arguably the most valuable player for the Cowboys’ offense since taking over as the starting QB late in his true freshman season. Now a third-year sophomore, Chambers has accounted for 22 touchdowns in 12 career games, including 17 in eight games last season before the injury. UW coach Craig Bohl has said Chambers looks faster than he was before the injury, and coaches and teammates have cited improvement from him in the passing game. How will all that translate in games this season? We’ll soon find out.
QB shuffle
Even with Chambers back in the fold, Bohl and offensive coordinator Brent Vigen have always planned to play multiple quarterbacks this season, so Levi Williams will also make an appearance Saturday. Bohl and Vigen said both signal callers have earned the right to play given how they performed last season and what they’ve done during fall camp. Williams played in three games last season in Chambers’ absence and saved his best performance for last, accounting for four touchdowns in UW’s Arizona Bowl win, which doubled as his first career start. Vigen said the coaching staff will likely script the first half of Saturday’s game for each quarterback and then go from there, so exactly what the rotation will look like -- and whether it will actually work -- is uncertain.
Changes up front
No position on UW’s roster has been hit harder by attrition than the defensive line. The Cowboys lost Josiah Hall (graduation) and Javaree Jackson (suspension/transfer) off last year’s defense, and then sack leader Solomon Byrd, nose tackle Mario Mora and backup defensive tackle Claude Cole opted out of this season because of medical concerns related to COVID-19. UW also won’t have its most experienced defensive lineman for Saturday’s game in senior captain Garrett Crall, who’s still recovering from offseason foot surgery. UW finished last season with a top-15 run defense nationally and had the second-most sacks in the Mountain West, but is there enough experience and playmaking ability left up front to replicate that? The Cowboys will need veterans like Victor Jones and Ravontae Holt, who’s back at defensive tackle after last season’s ACL injury, to step up in a big way starting Saturday.
Road woes
For all the success UW had last season in putting together its fourth straight bowl-eligible season, the Cowboys didn’t experience much of it on the road, going just 2-5 in games played outside of War Memorial Stadium. And they didn’t enjoy any success when going on the road in league play with an 0-4 mark in conference opponents’ stadiums. UW hasn’t won a road game in the conference since beating New Mexico in the final week of the 2018 regular season and has won just two of its last seven league road games dating back to 2017 -- a trend the Cowboys will look to reverse against a Nevada team they beat by four touchdowns a season ago.
Mixing it up
Normally UW’s game against Nevada would be a cross-division matchup between the Mountain Division (UW) and the West Division (Nevada), but Saturday’s opener takes on even more importance since the Mountain West has eliminated divisions this season as part of the league’s unbalanced schedule. Instead of the division winners meeting in the Mountain West championship game, participants for this year’s title game will be decided by the two best winning percentages in league play (Air Force, Boise State and San Diego State are scheduled to play one or two non-conference games). A loss Saturday would put UW or Nevada immediately behind the eight-ball when it comes to their conference title aspirations.
History
There isn’t much history between UW and Nevada, but the Cowboys have been on the right side of it as of late. UW holds a slight 5-3 edge in the all-time series and has won the previous three meetings, including a 31-3 win last season in Laramie. But six of the games between the teams have been decided by one score.
