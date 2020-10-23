Wyoming at Nevada: Storylines

Chambers returns

It’s been nearly a full calendar year since Sean Chambers has played in a game, but that will change Saturday when Wyoming’s quarterback takes the field against, ironically enough, the team he sustained his season-ending knee injury against last October. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound dual-threat signal caller has been arguably the most valuable player for the Cowboys’ offense since taking over as the starting QB late in his true freshman season. Now a third-year sophomore, Chambers has accounted for 22 touchdowns in 12 career games, including 17 in eight games last season before the injury. UW coach Craig Bohl has said Chambers looks faster than he was before the injury, and coaches and teammates have cited improvement from him in the passing game. How will all that translate in games this season? We’ll soon find out.

QB shuffle

Even with Chambers back in the fold, Bohl and offensive coordinator Brent Vigen have always planned to play multiple quarterbacks this season, so Levi Williams will also make an appearance Saturday. Bohl and Vigen said both signal callers have earned the right to play given how they performed last season and what they’ve done during fall camp. Williams played in three games last season in Chambers’ absence and saved his best performance for last, accounting for four touchdowns in UW’s Arizona Bowl win, which doubled as his first career start. Vigen said the coaching staff will likely script the first half of Saturday’s game for each quarterback and then go from there, so exactly what the rotation will look like -- and whether it will actually work -- is uncertain.