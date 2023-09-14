PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wyoming

QB Andrew Peasley: The super senior has finally helped balance the Pokes’ passing offense and threw for a career-high three touchdowns against Portland State after his heroic touchdown pass in double overtime against Texas Tech. Peasley will have to play the game of his life to keep UW competitive opposite one of the nation’s most explosive offenses.

C Nofoafia Tulafono: The veteran center will have to be on the same page as Peasley with over 100,000 fans making the snap counts difficult. Tulafono will also have his hands full dealing with a massive defensive front that features nose tackle Byron Murphy and defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat.

CB Kolbey Taylor: Texas might have the best group of receivers in the country and the Pokes need Taylor, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound sophomore who has the physical tools to compete against them, to limit big plays on his side of the field. Alabama gave up pass plays of 50, 44, 39 and 31 yards to the Longhorns.

Texas

QB Quinn Ewers: The former five-star recruit is starting to live up to his hype and is keeping Arch Manning on the bench. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Ewers shredded Alabama for 349 yards passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

WR Xavier Worthy: The Longhorns have three receivers who could be the No. 1 option on almost any team in the country besides Ohio State (Marvin Harrison Jr.). Worthy is the best of the Texas trio and set the tone for the win over the Crimson Tide with a 44-yard touchdown reception.

Edge rusher Ethan Burke: UW tackles Frank Crum and Caden Barnett will have to protect Peasley as best they can. That won’t be easy when Burke pins his ears back. The 6-6, 257-pound sophomore has 2.0 sacks and 3.0 tackles for loss through two games.