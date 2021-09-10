Wyoming at Northern Illinois: Key Players

Wyoming
Keegan Cryder
The Cowboys’ all-Mountain West center admits the offensive line did not live up to its preseason billing in the opener against Montana State. UW was unable to get much push against the FCS Bobcats in the running game and also gave up two sacks. Cryder, the leader of a group that returns all five starters from 2020 and eight total offensive linemen with starting experience, will set the tone for the Pokes as they look to pave the way for Xazavian Valladay. Northern Illinois’ defense nearly allowed two 100-yard rushers last week with Georgia Tech’s Jahmyr Gibbs and Jordan Mason finishing with 99 and 96 yards, respectively.
Chad Muma
UW’s star linebacker will have his hands full trying to chase down Huskies running back Harrison Waylee. Muma set the tone for the defense against Montana State with a team-high 11 tackles, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal. The 6-foot-3, 242-pound senior will also be trying to read quarterback Rocky Lombardi’s eyes. The Michigan State transfer lifted the Huskies to the upset of Georgia Tech with a touchdown pass and 2-point conversion with 38 seconds left.
Northern Illinois
Harrison Waylee
Valladay will probably need to have a vintage performance for UW to escape DeKalb, Illinois, with a victory. The Huskies will lean on Waylee to carry them to a win in their home opener after the sophomore rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown at Georgia Tech. UW’s defense allowed Montana State’s Isaiah Ifanse to rush for 103 yards on 16 carries (6.4 yards per carry) in the opener.
Lance Deveaux Jr.
Deveaux, the only player on NIU’s roster who made the trip to Laramie for the 2016 meeting between the two teams, had 13 tackles against Georgia Tech to earn MAC defensive player of the week honors. The super senior linebacker had only appeared in one game over the past two seasons due to injuries after racking up 67 tackles in 2018.