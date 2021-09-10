Wyoming at Northern Illinois: Key Players

Wyoming

Keegan Cryder

The Cowboys’ all-Mountain West center admits the offensive line did not live up to its preseason billing in the opener against Montana State. UW was unable to get much push against the FCS Bobcats in the running game and also gave up two sacks. Cryder, the leader of a group that returns all five starters from 2020 and eight total offensive linemen with starting experience, will set the tone for the Pokes as they look to pave the way for Xazavian Valladay. Northern Illinois’ defense nearly allowed two 100-yard rushers last week with Georgia Tech’s Jahmyr Gibbs and Jordan Mason finishing with 99 and 96 yards, respectively.

Chad Muma

UW’s star linebacker will have his hands full trying to chase down Huskies running back Harrison Waylee. Muma set the tone for the defense against Montana State with a team-high 11 tackles, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal. The 6-foot-3, 242-pound senior will also be trying to read quarterback Rocky Lombardi’s eyes. The Michigan State transfer lifted the Huskies to the upset of Georgia Tech with a touchdown pass and 2-point conversion with 38 seconds left.

Northern Illinois

Harrison Waylee