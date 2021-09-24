Wyoming at UConn: Crunching Numbers

1-0 Wyoming opened as a 29 ½-point favorite over UConn. Head coach Craig Bohl has adopted the “1-0” mantra this season in an effort to keep the Cowboys on an even keel and from overlooking the 0-4 Huskies.
47.5 After defeating Montana State 19-16 in the opener, UW averaged 47.5 points in back-to-back wins over Mid-American Conference opponents Northern Illinois (50-43) and Ball State (45-12).
84 Xazavian Valladay enters Saturday’s game with 2,450 yards rushing and needs 84 yards against UConn’s struggling defense to pass Shaun Wick (2,533 yards, 2012-16) for seventh place on UW’s career rushing list.
95 UW’s defense scored as many touchdowns as Ball State’s offense last week with nickel back Keyon Blankenbaker (50-yard interception return) and linebacker Chad Muma (45-yard interception return) combining for 95 pick-six yards.
1996 UW is looking to start 4-0 for the first time since Joe Tiller's 1996 team. The Cowboys were 9-0 that season before losing a road game at San Diego State. Despite posting a 10-2 overall record – the other loss was to BYU in the inaugural WAC championship game – the ’96 Pokes did not get invited to a bowl game.
1,885 The distance from Laramie to East Hartford, Conn., is approximately 1,885 miles, making this one of the longest road trips in UW history. The Cowboys defeated FIU 30-28 on Oct. 3, 2009, in Boca Raton, Fla. (approximately 2,107 miles from Laramie). The flight to Honolulu for road games against Mountain West rival Hawaii is about seven hours (3,326 miles).