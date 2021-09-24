Wyoming at UConn: Crunching Numbers

1-0 Wyoming opened as a 29 ½-point favorite over UConn. Head coach Craig Bohl has adopted the “1-0” mantra this season in an effort to keep the Cowboys on an even keel and from overlooking the 0-4 Huskies.

47.5 After defeating Montana State 19-16 in the opener, UW averaged 47.5 points in back-to-back wins over Mid-American Conference opponents Northern Illinois (50-43) and Ball State (45-12).

84 Xazavian Valladay enters Saturday’s game with 2,450 yards rushing and needs 84 yards against UConn’s struggling defense to pass Shaun Wick (2,533 yards, 2012-16) for seventh place on UW’s career rushing list.

95 UW’s defense scored as many touchdowns as Ball State’s offense last week with nickel back Keyon Blankenbaker (50-yard interception return) and linebacker Chad Muma (45-yard interception return) combining for 95 pick-six yards.