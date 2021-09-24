Wyoming at UConn: Key Players

Wyoming

Sean Chambers will be the starting quarterback against UConn and looking to build on a solid start to the season under first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek. But if the Chambers-led Cowboys take care of business early, this game should be an opportunity for head coach Craig Bohl to get Levi Williams some significant playing time. Through three games, Chambers has completed 58.3% of his passes for 601 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Williams finished the Ball State game, his first action of the season, but did not attempt a pass. UW finally has two healthy quarterbacks with significant starting experience. Playing the Huskies is a chance for both of them to gain some confidence entering the Mountain West grind.