Wyoming at UConn: Storylines

Easy road to 4-0?

Wyoming is a 29 ½-point favorite … on the road. That speaks to how good the 3-0 Cowboys could be and how far UConn football has fallen in recent years. The Huskies (0-4) have been outscored 146-21 by FBS opponents this season. And their 21 points came in the second half last week at Army after falling behind 42-0 at the intermission. UConn, an independent which did not play in 2020, also lost 31-21 to Holy Cross, an FCS team which lost to Merrimack College the following week. Head coach Randy Edsall stepped down after the 0-2 start and Lou Spanos is off to an 0-2 start as the interim coach. If Craig Bohl’s team shows up focused and ready to play, the Cowboys are going to be 4-0 for the first time since 1996.