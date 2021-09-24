Wyoming at UConn: Storylines

Easy road to 4-0?
Wyoming is a 29 ½-point favorite … on the road. That speaks to how good the 3-0 Cowboys could be and how far UConn football has fallen in recent years. The Huskies (0-4) have been outscored 146-21 by FBS opponents this season. And their 21 points came in the second half last week at Army after falling behind 42-0 at the intermission. UConn, an independent which did not play in 2020, also lost 31-21 to Holy Cross, an FCS team which lost to Merrimack College the following week. Head coach Randy Edsall stepped down after the 0-2 start and Lou Spanos is off to an 0-2 start as the interim coach. If Craig Bohl’s team shows up focused and ready to play, the Cowboys are going to be 4-0 for the first time since 1996.
60-minute effort
The Cowboys are coming off their most complete game of the season, last Saturday’s 45-12 thrashing of Ball State at War Memorial Stadium. The defense made life miserable for the Cardinals quarterbacks with 6.0 sacks and two interception returns for touchdowns. The dominant performance came on the heels of UW blowing a 42-16 lead at Northern Illinois before escaping with a 50-43 victory in DeKalb. Ill. If the visitors build another large lead Saturday at Rentschler Field, it will be important for the Cowboys not to let up and give the Huskies of UConn hope like they did the Huskies of NIU.
See X run, see Titus run, see Dawaiian run …
UW’s running back depth chart is four-deep entering the fourth game of the season. Xazavian Valladay is averaging 79.7 yards per game with three touchdowns and Titus Swen is averaging 37.0 yards with one touchdown. This one-two punch should have its way with UConn’s defense, which ranks 123rd in the FBS in rushing yards allowed (241.5 per game). The second half could be an opportunity for the coaching staff to get veteran Trey Smith, who only has seven carries for 14 yards this season, some more action. Sophomore Dawaiian McNeely certainly made a case for more playing time after rushing for 48 yards and his first career touchdown against Ball State. UW should improve on its season average of 173.0 rushing yards per game (58th) at the expense of the Huskies.
Keep baking turnovers
Nickel back Keyon Blankenbaker and linebacker Chad Muma each returned an interception for a touchdown as UW’s defense outscored Ball State’s offense last week. The Cowboys are plus-seven in turnover margin, which ranks fifth nationally. UConn is minus-5 (123rd) and will need to reverse the trend to compete with UW on Saturday. Muma, who also had a pick-six against NIU and recovered a fumble against Montana State, will be looking to pounce on any mistakes freshman quarterback Tyler Phommachanh makes. Cornerbacks C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn, who have played well, are itching to get in on the pick-six trend.
Pokes' sack attack
UW’s touted defensive line, which only registered 2.0 sacks through the first two games, finished with 6.0 sacks totaling 33 yards and 7.0 total tackles for loss against Ball State. Senior defensive tackle Ravontae Holt led the way with 2.5 sacks with defensive ends Solomon Byrd and Victor Jones and linebacker Easton Gibbs getting one sack each. Nose tackle Cole Godbout was credited with 0.5 sacks. The Cowboys will face a more mobile quarterback this week in Phommachanh, who rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns during UConn’s 52-21 loss to Army. Despite falling behind 42-0 at halftime, Phommachanh only passed 26 times, finishing with 11 completions for 109 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. The Pokes will try to make the dual-threat quarterback one-dimensional and then get after him.