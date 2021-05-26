Wyoming athletics partners with Firestarter to educate athletes on brand building

The collaboration comes at a time when NIL legislation, which would allow athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, is being adopted by more and more states. NCAA rules currently limit athletes’ compensation to their scholarship and cost-of-attendance stipend, but with the association dragging its feet on its public commitment to modernize its rules, more than 35 states have now taken it upon themselves to introduce their own NIL bill. Fifteen have already signed it into law with some scheduled to go into effect as early as July 1.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A handful of those states, including California (Fresno State, San Jose State, San Diego State), Colorado (Colorado State) and New Mexico (UNM), are home to some of UW’s competition in the Mountain West Conference, but Wyoming is one of the few states that has yet to act on NIL legislation. Noticing the trend nationwide, though, Reimers said the partnership with her alma mater has been years in the making after suggesting to UW athletic director Tom Burman the idea of providing brand education for if or when that changes, either within the state or the NCAA.