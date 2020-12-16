Wyoming branches out, starts filling positional needs with early signees

As for what UW could add to the class during the traditional signing period in February, Bohl said it’s likely UW will continue to recruit interior defensive linemen, which he said is a major positional need. The glaring omission in the Cowboys’ class is a quarterback, though with Sean Chambers, Levi Williams and Gavin Beerup all being sophomores or younger and getting a year of eligibility back, Bohl said UW will be selective when it comes to deciding whether or not to sign another signal caller.

“We did not feel compelled to just sign somebody to sign somebody that didn’t fit our needs,” he said.

UW could ink as many as 25 players in this year’s recruiting class, but Bohl said the Cowboys likely won’t sign that many. Like every other Football Bowl Subdivision program, the Cowboys can’t exceed 85 total scholarship players, though that number doesn’t include any seniors that decide to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility given to them by the NCAA and return next season.

But 16 signees is a start, one Bohl likes even if they didn’t all come from the usual places.

“I thought Ian and the recruiting guys did a great job as far as this is the type of guy (we want), this is a Wyoming profile, and for us not to veer off that,” Bohl said. “The proof is going to be in the pudding in a couple of years, but we feel like we really did a good job with these fellas.”

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

