Wyoming branches out, starts filling positional needs with early signees

LARAMIE — Colorado and California are normally staples in Wyoming’s recruiting footprint.
Like so many things in 2020, though, that changed this year.
Nearly half of the Cowboys’ football roster is made up of players from those states, but UW’s newest batch of recruits features little flavor from the state directly south or to the west. UW inked 16 players during the early signing period Wednesday and also added Clarkson-Leigh linebacker Tommy McEvoy out of Nebraska as a preferred walk-on.
Of those signees, only two hail from Colorado and California. Eleven signees call Texas, Nebraska or Illinois home with the Cowboys again putting an emphasis on the Lone Star State, which UW coach Craig Bohl said the program has made more of a priority on the recruiting trail in recent years at the urging of his assistant coaches.
After signing a combined 12 recruits from Texas the last two years, UW signed six more Wednesday — the most of any state.
“We were well received, and each year our name and our brand has been out there a little bit more,” Bohl said. “And so we’re well pleased with the guys we have (from Texas).”
But the primary reason the Cowboys expanded their recruiting area this year was because California didn’t play high school football this fall in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and Colorado delayed its season. Since UW is a heavy senior-evaluation program and didn’t want to veer from that approach, the Cowboys spent most of their time looking at senior film on players in states that did play, which took on even more importance during this recruiting cycle since NCAA rules prohibited coaches from evaluating players in person.
“Some schools were able to start right away. Some high schools had a delay,” Bohl said. “We were not able to go to summer camps, and so much of it had to be done through referrals through the high school coaches and then video tape of the guys who played.
“This recruiting class has been a unique experience for both the recruits and us coaches.”
Still, Bohl said he felt like UW was able to address many of its needs with the help of players close by. Running back, safety, cornerback and defensive tackle were areas of need for UW, and the Cowboys signed at least one player at each of those positions.
UW inked six defensive backs, including Valor Christian (Colorado) cornerback Zaire Williams and Cheyenne Central standout Andrew Johnson, the Cowboys’ lone in-state signee. Johnson, a two-way athlete for the Indians who will start his college career at safety, was the top-ranked recruit in the state, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
It’s the fourth year in a row UW has signed the No. 1 player in Wyoming, which Bohl said isn’t a coincidence.
“When we first got here, that’s what we said we were going to do,” Bohl said. “Wyoming was going to be the very first place we looked for players and developed a rapport with high school coaches. We were really excited about offering (Johnson) a scholarship, and it didn’t take him too long to give us a verbal commitment.”
The Cowboys’ lone signee from California came along the interior of the defensive line in Garces Memorial lineman JJ Uphold, and dipping into Texas helped UW continue filling its needs. The Cowboys went into Houston for another defensive tackle, C.E. King standout Will Evans, and found its highest-ranked recruit, running back Jordon Vaughn, in Manvel, Texas.
Vaughn, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound ball carrier, was one of 11 three-star recruits to sign with UW, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
“When you look at his film, he has good size and is a big guy. Typically what we kind of look for in a running back,” said Ian McGrew, UW’s director of recruiting. “He’s physical. He runs very well for that size, and he’s also got the contact balance and the elusiveness to break tackles and force people to miss.”
UW signed offensive line legacy recruit Jack Walsh, whose father, John, played for UW in the late 1980s, out of Palatine, Illinois. The only two pass-catchers in the class so far, Kansas City-area tight end John Mike Gyllenborg and Logan receiver Jaylen Sargent, hail from Missouri and Utah respectively.
As for what UW could add to the class during the traditional signing period in February, Bohl said it’s likely UW will continue to recruit interior defensive linemen, which he said is a major positional need. The glaring omission in the Cowboys’ class is a quarterback, though with Sean Chambers, Levi Williams and Gavin Beerup all being sophomores or younger and getting a year of eligibility back, Bohl said UW will be selective when it comes to deciding whether or not to sign another signal caller.
“We did not feel compelled to just sign somebody to sign somebody that didn’t fit our needs,” he said.
UW could ink as many as 25 players in this year’s recruiting class, but Bohl said the Cowboys likely won’t sign that many. Like every other Football Bowl Subdivision program, the Cowboys can’t exceed 85 total scholarship players, though that number doesn’t include any seniors that decide to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility given to them by the NCAA and return next season.
But 16 signees is a start, one Bohl likes even if they didn’t all come from the usual places.
“I thought Ian and the recruiting guys did a great job as far as this is the type of guy (we want), this is a Wyoming profile, and for us not to veer off that,” Bohl said. “The proof is going to be in the pudding in a couple of years, but we feel like we really did a good job with these fellas.”
