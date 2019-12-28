Wyoming brings focus with it as Cowboys continue bowl prep in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Wyoming coach Craig Bohl was chomping at the bit to see his team back in action.

After three days off for the Christmas break, the Cowboys arrived at the bowl site Friday with their Arizona Bowl tilt against Georgia State on New Year’s Eve just days away. Bohl was anxious to see what his players looked like after more than 72 hours away from the practice field and didn’t want to wait any longer to get them back on it.

Just hours after its plane touched down in Arizona, Wyoming was practicing indoors with rain falling in Tucson. The Cowboys got to move practice outdoors at the Kimo Sports Complex on Saturday morning.

Bohl praised his team’s focus during its practices before Christmas back in Laramie. So far in Arizona, Bohl said, the Cowboys have picked up where they left off.

“I was concerned about it, which is why we pressed to have a practice (Friday),” Bohl said before Saturday’s practice. “It’s been my experience over the years that you’re at the break and then you’re at the bowl site, it’s kind of like a herd of cattle out there running around trying to find their way. We had a good, focused practice with good energy (Friday), but we need to have a really focused practice today.”