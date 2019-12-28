Wyoming brings focus with it as Cowboys continue bowl prep in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Wyoming coach Craig Bohl was chomping at the bit to see his team back in action.
After three days off for the Christmas break, the Cowboys arrived at the bowl site Friday with their Arizona Bowl tilt against Georgia State on New Year’s Eve just days away. Bohl was anxious to see what his players looked like after more than 72 hours away from the practice field and didn’t want to wait any longer to get them back on it.
Just hours after its plane touched down in Arizona, Wyoming was practicing indoors with rain falling in Tucson. The Cowboys got to move practice outdoors at the Kimo Sports Complex on Saturday morning.
Bohl praised his team’s focus during its practices before Christmas back in Laramie. So far in Arizona, Bohl said, the Cowboys have picked up where they left off.
“I was concerned about it, which is why we pressed to have a practice (Friday),” Bohl said before Saturday’s practice. “It’s been my experience over the years that you’re at the break and then you’re at the bowl site, it’s kind of like a herd of cattle out there running around trying to find their way. We had a good, focused practice with good energy (Friday), but we need to have a really focused practice today.”
Bohl said the Cowboys are done putting together their game plan for Georgia State, which ranks third in the Sun Belt in rushing behind the league’s leading rusher, Tra Barnett, but is in the bottom half of the league in most defensive categories.
That includes what the Cowboys plan to do at quarterback. Bohl said Saturday the coaching staff has decided on its starting quarterback between Tyler Vander Waal and true freshman Levi Williams, but he wasn’t willing to reveal the choice. Bohl said an announcement would come soon, possibly after practice, but no announcement had been made as of early Saturday night.
Vander Waal started the last four games of the regular season but began splitting reps with Williams against Colorado State in the second-to-last game of the season. Williams has accounted for 237 total yards in the two games he’s played while Vander Waal, who dealt with ankle and hand injuries down the stretch, completed just 53.5 percent of his passes over Wyoming’s final three games with five turnovers and no passing touchdowns.
A redshirt sophomore, Vander Waal has since put his name in the transfer portal. Players weren’t made available to the media Saturday.
“Actually we had Levi out there one day all by himself having a chance to throw more routes,” Bohl said. “They’ve utilized this time wisely. (Offensive coordinator) Brent Vigen has done a good job, and we need to continue to improve on it.”
Defensively, Wyoming is focusing on limiting explosive plays that Bohl said have surprised him about Georgia State throughout the Cowboys’ preparation. Despite quarterback Dan Ellington playing with a torn ACL, the Panthers are averaging nearly 6 yards a play and 5.3 yards per carry.
“Any time that you’re on defense, those things are a concern,” said Bohl, whose defense is allowing a Mountain West-low 2.7 yards per rush. “We’ve been good about limiting the explosive plays, but that’s going to be an important key for us to have a chance to win.”
Which is why Bohl is glad to see his team’s focus is still where it needs to be.
“It’s important to make sure our players are able to execute the game plan,” he said.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.