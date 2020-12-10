Wyoming broadcaster Dave Walsh named Schenkel Award recipient

LARAMIE -- Longtime University of Wyoming broadcaster Dave Walsh has been named the recipient of this year's Chris Schenkel Award.

The award, which has annually been presented by the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame since 1996, recognizes individuals who have had long, distinguished careers broadcasting college football games for specific universities.

Walsh is in his 37th year as the voice of the Cowboys, serving as the play-by-play announcer for men's basketball games the entire time. He's also handled play-by-play duties for football games since 1985 and has made famous the phrase "the score, oh the score" after Wyoming wins.

"Dave Walsh’s voice has become synonymous with Wyoming football,” NFF Vice Chairman Jack Ford said in a statement. "Now in his 37th season as the Voice of the Cowboys, it is hard to imagine listening to a game in Laramie without him. We are honored to present him with the Chris Schenkel Award for his standout career in broadcasting."