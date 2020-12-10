Wyoming broadcaster Dave Walsh named Schenkel Award recipient

LARAMIE -- Longtime University of Wyoming broadcaster Dave Walsh has been named the recipient of this year's Chris Schenkel Award.
The award, which has annually been presented by the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame since 1996, recognizes individuals who have had long, distinguished careers broadcasting college football games for specific universities.
Walsh is in his 37th year as the voice of the Cowboys, serving as the play-by-play announcer for men's basketball games the entire time. He's also handled play-by-play duties for football games since 1985 and has made famous the phrase "the score, oh the score" after Wyoming wins.
"Dave Walsh’s voice has become synonymous with Wyoming football,” NFF Vice Chairman Jack Ford said in a statement. "Now in his 37th season as the Voice of the Cowboys, it is hard to imagine listening to a game in Laramie without him. We are honored to present him with the Chris Schenkel Award for his standout career in broadcasting."
Walsh, who began his career in Wyoming in 1982 as the sports director at KVOC Radio in Casper, has also been named Wyoming Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association nine times. Other Schenkel Award winners include the late Jack Cristil (Mississippi), the late Larry Munson (Georgia) and longtime Alabama play-by-play announcer Eli Gold.
The award is named in honor of its inaugural recipient, Chris Schenkel, a former ABC Sports broadcaster.
"I'm overwhelmed, and what an honor," Walsh said in a statement. "I was a big fan of Chris Schenkel in my younger years, and I was actually hired here at Wyoming by a fella by the name of Curt Gowdy, who was also in that group of great sportscasters.
"Having the honor to do University of Wyoming football and men's basketball over the last 37 years, it's just been a thrill. It's been a dream come true type thing. Wyoming has been very, very good to me and my family. That's for sure."
