LARAMIE – Three snaps.

That’s how long Kolbey Taylor’s debut as a starter on Wyoming’s defense lasted during the Arizona Bowl.

On Ohio’s third play from scrimmage, facing a third-and-11, quarterback CJ Harris threw an incompletion, but Taylor was called for a targeting penalty after making contact with wide receiver Sam Wiglusz above the shoulders.

The talented 6-foot-2, 186-pound sophomore cornerback was ejected from the game, which the Cowboys would end up losing in overtime as Harris finished 20-for-33 passing for 184 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

“It was gut-wrenching,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said of the call. “I think we all know how close that game was. I pulled the referee over and asked, 'Are you sure?’”

Over the winter, Taylor was able to put the costly flag behind him and refocused on retaining the starting spot that opened when Cam Stone entered the transfer portal.

“I’m not upset about the targeting call,” the buoyant Taylor said after a recent practice. “Things happened. I learned from it. Like I always say, God do things in mysterious ways. I learned from it. I’m going to say that I learned from it a lot.”

With Jakorey Hawkins, UW’s other starting cornerback, sitting out spring practice while recovering from shoulder surgery, Taylor has been taking advantage of the extra practice reps.

Senior Deron Harrell and junior college transfer Tyrecus Davis are the other veteran cornerbacks leading the competition.

Jay Sawvel said he had two cornerbacks, Stone and Hawkins, he could count on last season. Harrell had to fight through some injuries after transferring from Wisconsin.

The defensive coordinator is looking for at least three or four cornerbacks to play at the level expected of a starter.

"Cam going into the portal was a shocker. We didn’t know, so it was a shocker. Once he went into the portal, it’s next man up, and I had to fill some big shoes,” Taylor said. “I’ve got to keep competing. We’ve got good guys in our group, so I can’t say I have a solidified spot. I have to compete and work.

“Like Coach Sawvel always say, it’s one piece of meat, two dogs. Who is going to end up with that piece of meat? That’s exactly how I take practice.”

UW returns what could be a dominant front seven featuring nose tackle Cole Godbout, defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, defensive ends DeVonne Harris, Braden Siders and Sabastian Harsh and all-Mountain West middle linebacker Easton Gibbs.

Bohl isn’t getting too greedy about the cornerback spot.

“If you can have one dominant corner, you can leverage that. Just give me one,” Bohl said. “It would be great to have two dominant ones. If you give me one, we can do some stuff. So, we’re hoping one of them can really rise to the forefront.”

The Pokes only had six interceptions last season, which tied for 112th in the FBS. Stone led the team with two, including a pick-six at New Mexico, with Hawkins and Harrell each making one interception.

Bohl said Taylor has “always had the ability” to be a shutdown cornerback and has been consistently putting quality practices together this spring.

“This is definitely my time,” Taylor said. “I’m just trying to learn as much as I can and encourage my teammates and coaches, keep them in my circle so I can get better and compete at a high level. …

“I’m a physical guy. I can get hands on receivers and stop that No. 1 guy they have. Put me on them, and I can lock them down, yes sir. I can bring a lot to the table.”

Taylor, who chose UW over his hometown Houston Cougars during the recruiting process, said he learned about patience and work ethic from Azizi Hearn and about playing with energy and fearlessness from C.J. Coldon during his redshirt year in 2021.

Last season Taylor appeared in nine games backing up Stone, who has since transferred to Hawaii, including the brief start in the Arizona Bowl.

“We’ve had our ups and downs with Kolbey, but everything has been trending up since that Arizona Bowl in terms of how he has approached academics, how he is in the weight room, how he is in the meeting room,” cornerbacks coach Benny Boyd said. “He’s one of the most physically gifted kids I’ve ever been around. My goal as a coach is just to pull it out of him and get that to show up at War Memorial Stadium on Saturdays.”

UW completed its 10th spring practice on Tuesday. The Brown and Gold game is set for 2 p.m. April 29 at War Memorial Stadium.