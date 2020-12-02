Wyoming coach Craig Bohl applauds New Mexico's willingness to relocate amid pandemic

LARAMIE — Craig Bohl has experienced a lot in a coaching career that’s spanned nearly four decades. But this week will be a first for Wyoming’s veteran football coach.
UW is scheduled to return later this week to Las Vegas, where the Cowboys picked up their second win of this abbreviated season over UNLV just five days ago. This time, UW will be playing the home team by designation only.
The Cowboys (2-2, 2-2 Mountain West) will head back to Sin City on Saturday to play New Mexico (0-5, 0-5), which has relocated its home games to Vegas in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Bohl has never coached back-to-back road games in the same city and certainly not against different opponents.
The only other real difference with this week’s trip will be the venue. UW played UNLV at the Las Vegas Raiders’ new Allegiant Stadium, but UNM is using the Rebels’ old digs, Sam Boyd Stadium, for its home games.
“We’re going to be staying at the same hotel,” Bohl said. “The game venue is going to be a little bit farther away, but the field is the same dimensions. There are no fans in the stands.”
Given the unique challenges UNM has had to deal with just to get a season in, Bohl praised the Lobos’ program and UNM’s administration for giving both teams the opportunity to play this particular game.
UNM started its season with a cancellation at Colorado State because of a high prevalence of COVID-19 in Bernalillo County — New Mexico’s most populous county and home to UNM’s Albuquerque campus — that made travel risky. Public health orders still in place in New Mexico also prevented the Lobos from practicing in groups larger than five people, which made it impossible to play games at UNM’s Dreamstyle Stadium.
So after finally opening their season with a 38-21 loss at San Jose State on Nov. 7 — a game that was originally scheduled to be played in Albuquerque — the Lobos relocated to Las Vegas for practices and home games. UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez recommended the relocation to university president Garnett Stokes, who approved it.
“I want to be able to offer these kids the opportunity to compete,” Nunez said, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “They’ve worked their tails off. They’ve been responsible.”
The Lobos have played just one “home” game so far. That was a 27-20 loss to Nevada on Nov. 14. UNM hasn’t had much success wherever it’s played, entering this week’s game winless on the season, but Bohl acknowledged what UNM is trying to do isn’t easy.
“I think it’s certainly resourceful from their administration, and we applaud them because all the Mountain West schools, we’re all in different locations,” Bohl said. “We’ve got different health guidelines and different requirements. The state of (New Mexico) has got a pretty stringent guideline. And so, as a result, their football team had to relocate, and that’s quite an undertaking. ... They’ve been away. Their coaches have been away from their families.”
The Lobos’ efforts to play also help get another game for UW, which has already had two canceled because of COVID-19 issues within Air Force and Utah State’s programs. Assuming the Cowboys actually play this week’s game and next week’s finale against Boise State as scheduled, UW will play a maximum of six regular-season games.
“We applaud their willingness to keep on playing and go ahead and field a football team and incur some expense,” Bohl said. “So kudos to their president, their coaching staff and their players.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
