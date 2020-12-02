Wyoming coach Craig Bohl applauds New Mexico's willingness to relocate amid pandemic

UNM started its season with a cancellation at Colorado State because of a high prevalence of COVID-19 in Bernalillo County — New Mexico’s most populous county and home to UNM’s Albuquerque campus — that made travel risky. Public health orders still in place in New Mexico also prevented the Lobos from practicing in groups larger than five people, which made it impossible to play games at UNM’s Dreamstyle Stadium.

So after finally opening their season with a 38-21 loss at San Jose State on Nov. 7 — a game that was originally scheduled to be played in Albuquerque — the Lobos relocated to Las Vegas for practices and home games. UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez recommended the relocation to university president Garnett Stokes, who approved it.

“I want to be able to offer these kids the opportunity to compete,” Nunez said, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “They’ve worked their tails off. They’ve been responsible.”

The Lobos have played just one “home” game so far. That was a 27-20 loss to Nevada on Nov. 14. UNM hasn’t had much success wherever it’s played, entering this week’s game winless on the season, but Bohl acknowledged what UNM is trying to do isn’t easy.