Wyoming coach Craig Bohl critical of outgoing QBs, optimistic about new Cowboys

LARAMIE – In the moment, it didn’t feel like Craig Bohl and Levi Williams were headed for a messy coach-quarterback divorce.

The two sat together at the podium wearing smiles after Wyoming’s 52-38 victory over Kent State on Dec. 21 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

“I can tell you the future looks really bright for Cowboy football,” Bohl said after Williams rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns, adding “He can run like the wind.”

The next day, Williams sprinted to the NCAA transfer portal, even though he would have been UW’s clear-cut starter in 2022.

Sean Chambers, who started the first seven games before getting benched following the Pokes’ pathetic offensive performances in back-to-back home losses to Fresno State and New Mexico, also entered the portal instead of trying to get his old job back this spring.

Dynamic wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (Texas) and decorated running back Xazavian Valladay (Arizona State) transferred to Power 5 programs.

Bohl didn’t mince words Wednesday about what he thought of the quarterback play during the disappointing 7-6 finish to the 2021 season.

During his first media availability since the Potato Bowl postgame press conference, when asked if the attrition would lead to a more wide-open passing attack at UW, the program’s ninth-year head coach threw his former signal-callers under the bus.

“We wanted to throw the ball more, but it’s hard when you go out there and watch practice and see a hitch route get thrown in the dirt,” Bohl said. “All this clamoring, ‘Well, Coach Bohl is going to just do three yards and a cloud of dust.’ … I can tell you this, an edge that we’re going to have at Wyoming is we’re going to be more physical at the point of attack. And we cannot lose track of that.

“When you’ve got three inches of snow on the field and you’re playing Colorado State, you better be able to be physical. But to say we’re going to be so one-dimensional because, by God, coach Bohl is just going to run it down your throat, that’s a misstep. We want to throw the ball. I’d just like to have some quarterbacks that can throw the ball. And I think we’ve got some.”

‘I needed a new home, a new environment’

Williams completed 60% of his passes for 990 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions last season.

The 6-foot-5 dual-threat quarterback had 13 touchdown passes and 13 touchdown runs during his three seasons in Laramie before transferring to Mountain West rival Utah State in January.

Head coach Blake Anderson said Williams understands it will be an uphill climb to see the field next season with the Aggies returning productive incumbent starter Logan Bonner and talented freshman Cooper Legas.

Williams had one of his better passing performances against Utah State last season, finishing 12-for-15 for 242 yards with two touchdown and an interception during UW’s 44-17 win over the eventual MW champions.

“We saw him in person, unfortunately, in one of our losses this year,” Anderson told the Logan Journal Herald. “I thought he was really poised, thought he did a great job of manipulating their offense and getting them in good plays. He’s shown a really high football IQ, and if anybody watched the bowl game, we can move the chains with his feet.”

Chambers completed 50.8% of his passes for 1,125 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. He had 16 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns during his four seasons at UW.

The 2021 campaign was the first in which Chambers did not suffer a season-ending injury. He reunited with former Cowboys offensive coordinator Brent Vigen at Montana State.

The Bobcats have an emerging star quarterback in Tommy Mellott, who led the team to the FCS championship game as a freshman.

“I spent four seasons at Wyoming. Things were good and things were bad,” Chambers told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. “I had three season-ending injuries there, and I just kind of felt like I needed a new home, a new environment, kind of a fresh start to finish out my college career.”

Now Bohl and second-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek will start fresh at the position with three newcomers competing with three developing holdovers.

‘We’re going to throw the ball better’

UW dipped into the portal to sign Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley, who passed for 830 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions and rushed for 510 yards and three touchdowns during his career with the Aggies.

Snow College transfer Evan Svoboda will also compete during spring practice with returners Gavin Beerup, Hank Gibbs and Jayden Clemons.

Caden Becker of Omaha, Nebraska, is one of the key recruits in the incoming 2022 class.

“We’re very optimistic,” Bohl said of the additions to the QB room. “If you look at Andrew’s performance against Air Force, big-time performance. … I think he’s an excellent player. I think our system is going to speak to his skill sets and that he can do really well. We’re excited about him.”

Peasley threw three second-half touchdowns after Bonner was injured to lead the Aggies to a 49-45 win at Falcon Stadium, which is where the Pokes’ season started to crumble after the program’s first 4-0 start since 1996.

Two weeks after Williams moved to Logan, Peasley decided to use his final two years of eligibility in Laramie.

“Not what any of us I think saw coming. We take Levi, they take Peasley,” Anderson said. “We didn’t want Peasley to leave. We made that very clear. He choose to leave to get on the field quicker, and Levi is a great addition to the (QB) room to go with the two high school kids were bringing in.”

Svoboda has a Josh Allen-like backstory – a lightly recruited 6-5, 229-pound prospect who spent one year in junior college before signing with UW.

“He’s going to need to be developed,” Bohl said of Svoboda, who has three years of eligibility remaining. “Off the tape that I saw, he’s got a really good release. The ball comes out easy from his hands, and he’s a big, strong guy. …

“We knew that we were going to need to sign more than one to make sure we could continue with quarterback run to a certain degree in case we incurred an injury. When we lost both (Williams and Chambers), OK, let’s make some adjustments here. I think we came up with a good plan.”

Bohl bristles at the insinuation that the Pokes are allergic to passing.

“Hell, we lined up in empty, we did all that stuff,” Bohl said. “But it’s pretty disheartening when you’re out there trying to throw a bubble screen … shoot, we had to work in practice on throwing a hitch on first-and-10. It’s ridiculous where we were at.

“If you’re reading through the lines, we’re going to throw the ball better. We’re not going to be one-dimensional. But I’ll be damned if you think around here we’re going to win a Mountain West championship by throwing it 80 percent. That ain’t going to happen.”

The new coach-quarterback marriage is in the honeymoon phase. Spring practice begins March 24.

