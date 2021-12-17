Wyoming coach Craig Bohl hopes stability leads to more success for Cowboys

LARAMIE – It has been relatively calm on the northern side of the Border War.

Since the end of the regular season, Wyoming has had only one player enter the NCAA transfer portal and one assistant coach leave for another job.

Things have been more chaotic for many FBS programs, including the one in Fort Collins.

Colorado State fired Steve Addazio on Dec. 2 after he posted a 4-12 record in 16 games as head coach. The school hired Jay Norvell as head coach on Dec. 6 after he spent the past five seasons in the same position at Mountain West rival Nevada.

The Rams have had 14 players announce their intention to transfer and welcomed nine Wolf Pack players who are taking advantage of the one-time transfer rule to follow Norvell to CSU.

Nationally, there were 28 head coaching changes in the FBS during this cycle and more than 1,000 football players in the portal this week still looking for transfer opportunities.

UW lost longtime defensive line coach Pete Kaligis, who has joined Jake Dickert’s staff at Washington State with the title of associated head coach.

Senior nickel back Keyon Blankenbaker, who graduated in 2020, is the lone Cowboy in the transfer portal at this point.

Head coach Craig Bohl is hoping the stability leads to a strong performance when UW plays Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday at Albertson’s Stadium in Boise (1:30 p.m., ESPN).

“You hear about the upheaval and the drama and everything else, we just haven’t had it,” Bohl said. “So we’re going in there with both barrels ready to go.”

Two other starters, free safety Esaias Gandy and defensive tackle Ravontae Holt, will not play in the bowl due to injuries.

Keonte Glinton is expected to start in place of Blankenbaker. Isaac White has been filling in for Gandy down the stretch. Both Cole Godbout and Jordan Bertagnole have been playing well in the interior of the defensive line since Holt went down with a season-ending injury in the MWC opener against Air Force.

Starting quarterback Levi Williams is healthy after playing through the 38-14 loss to Hawaii in the regular-season finale with a bruised knee.

“I think we’re in a pretty healthy stage for late in the year,” Bohl said. “It should be a competitive game.”

Bohl admits the Cowboys’ 6-6 record, especially the 2-6 conference mark, was a “frustrating deal for me.”

UW left fall camp believing the experience, depth and talent was in place to compete for the program’s first MWC title.

The 2021 Pokes were wildly inconsistent, but the overall stability of the program has led to UW appearing in a bowl for the fourth time in the last six seasons. The 2018 team was also bowl-eligible but not selected for a postseason game.

UW appeared in four bowl games over a seven-season span (1987-88, 1990 and 1993) with three conference championship along the way under Paul Roach (1987-88) and Joe Tiller (1993).

“As we move forward, one of the things we’re striving for is consistency with winning records,” Bohl said. “We certainly want to challenge for conference championships on a consistent basis. That means having good players with really good character in that locker room and to be able to overcome some adversity, whether it be injuries or a less than ideal performance.”

If the Cowboys can beat Kent State in the first meeting between the programs, it will be Bohl’s fourth winning season at UW with three losing seasons and a 6-6 season.

Bohl’s overall record at UW is 44-50 (.468), including a 27-35 (.435) mark in MWC play. He is 5-3 (.625) against CSU with five wins in the last six Border War games.

“Great deal of respect for Jay,” Bohl, who coached Norvell’s brother Aaron at Wisconsin, said of his new rivalry counterpart. “Game on. It’s about the boot.”

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.