Wyoming coach Craig Bohl: 'I'll be disappointed if we're not scoring more points this year'

LARAMIE -- Wyoming has been home to one of the Mountain West’s best defenses in recent years.

It’s the other side of the ball that’s left a lot to be desired.

The Cowboys have finished in the bottom half of the Mountain West in scoring each of the past three seasons. In 2018 -- the first year of the post-Josh Allen era -- UW averaged just 20.3 points to rank 118th out of 129 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. The Cowboys improved slightly to 25.4 points per game last season, but the number still ranked 91st nationally.

So despite having a top-50 defense nationally in points and yards allowed the last two seasons, UW has finished each one in the middle of the pack in the Mountain West’s Mountain Division standings. But UW coach Craig Bohl has a different expectation for his offense heading into this conference-only season.

“I’ll be disappointed if we’re not scoring more points this year,” Bohl said. “If you look at some of the players we have returning, I think we can be more productive on offense.”