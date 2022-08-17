Wyoming coach Craig Bohl looking for better focus from Cowboys

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl was barking Wednesday as he entered the High Altitude Performance Center.

Wyoming football is in the dog days of fall camp, and the head coach was clearly unhappy with the team’s bite during its 17th practice conducted in War Memorial Stadium.

“Today, not so good,” Bohl said when asked about the young Pokes balancing finishing the camp strong while also beginning preparations for the opener. “We did situations, a lot of different situations, so there was a lot of talking going on and we were in spiders (light-weight pads). When we needed to go into team (drills), certainly it’s not full contact, but the pace needs to get better, and a mature team understands that.

“I probably overestimated our maturity level. I’m glad that we’ve got some more practices to go.”

The Cowboys have three more fall camp practices before officially entering Illinois week, although they have already starting studying for the Aug. 27 opener in Big Ten country.

While nothing is official until Bohl releases a depth chart early next week, most of the starting spots have been settled.

There are a few “or” positions – Jack Walsh or Zach Watts will start at left guard, Shae Suiaunoa or Cole DeMarzo will start at weak-side linebacker – entering the weekend.

“It’s still camp so we can’t lose focus of that,” quarterback Andrew Peasley said. “Everyone is still grinding, it’s still practice. I think this week is really important for everyone to get focused and get through it.”

UW is a 10-point underdog for the Week 0 matchup against the Illini.

After a brief cooling-off period before his post-practice interview, Bohl noted his team was “a little tired” from the camp grind, which is why the session ended 15 minutes early.

“We’re in full-blown preparations for Illinois. I’m glad we’re not playing Illinois today,” Bohl said. “You try to watch your tongue. Sometimes you can say some things. The tape is the best indicator to show them what we need to improve on.

"There were some snafus that occurred today, and I don’t want to act like the sky is falling.”