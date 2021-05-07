Wyoming coach Craig Bohl 'not happy' with every proposed change coming to fall camp

“The challenge in creating this model was to balance the need for a reduction in contact with preparing student-athletes properly to play a football season,” said Utah athletic director Mark Harlan, who led the subcommittee that developed the changes. “The framework achieves this and allows coaches appropriate freedom and flexibility.”

Bohl serves on the Football Oversight Committee along with other Division I coaches, athletic directors, athletes and NCAA staffers. Bohl said the committee was tasked with finding a way to decrease players’ exposure to repetitive blows to the head after data from a number of sources, including the NCAA injury surveillance program, indicated those happen most frequently during fall camp.

Not every committee member agreed with just how much teams should be required to pull back on the amount of contact in the preseason.

“We started out, and, boy, it was like both ends of the spectrum,” Bohl said. “I’m not saying it was like the Democrats and the Republicans in Congress. It was a long ways away, but I’ve got to think we’ve done it a hell of a lot better than those people have.”

When it comes to the totality of the changes, count Bohl among the dissenting party.