Wyoming coach Craig Bohl on QB situation: 'You could see both of them play' in 2020

LARAMIE -- Wyoming coach Craig Bohl doesn’t usually like to play two quarterbacks, but that could change next season.

In fact, even though there’s still more than a month until the Cowboys start spring practice and six months before fall camp begins in August, it’s something Bohl is more than considering.

“We’re kind of leaning toward doing that,” he said.

Wyoming has a pair of quarterbacks that each started games last season in Sean Chambers and freshman Levi Williams. Chambers, who will be a redshirt sophomore next season, began the season as the starter before a season-ending injury limited him to just eight games. Williams ended it with that distinction, helping lead the Cowboys to a 38-17 Arizona Bowl win over Georgia State in his lone start.

Chambers, who’s still recovering from knee surgery, will miss most of spring practice, though Bohl said Wednesday that Chambers may be able to return toward the end of the spring on a limited basis. That will leave Williams, who will get to keep his redshirt after playing in just three games this past season, to get most if not all of the first-team reps before Chambers returns on a full-time basis in the fall.