Wyoming coach Craig Bohl pleased with Pokes' physicality during scrimmage

LARAMIE -- The pads were popping on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

There were some passes thrown during Wyoming’s 77-play scrimmage, but this is still a Craig Bohl-led program.

The Pokes are going to lean on the running game, which will feature Titus Swen and sprinkle in speedy D.Q. James.

UW’s head coach was pleased with the way the reshuffled offensive line is starting to execute during a physical spring practice which has featured more full-contact periods than in recent years.

“It was a physical day,” Bohl said Tuesday night of the closed scrimmage. “I feel like we've got a lot of unproven players and we need to expose them to full contact.”

Bohl reported offensive guard Eric Abojei and linebacker Shae Suiaunoa suffered knee injuries he didn’t believe to be serious. Cornerback Deron Harrell, the Wisconsin transfer, is being evaluated for a concussion.

The quarterback competition led by Andrew Peasley and Hank Gibbs will be an ongoing evaluation. Bohl said the focus will be to improve the accuracy at the position.

Levi Williams and Sean Chambers combined for 2,115 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2021. The Cowboys finished ranked 117th out of 130 FBS teams in passing yards (162.7 per game) and 101st in passer rating (122.96).

“To be able to throw the ball efficiently is going to be something that I know it's going to be important for us to improve this next year," Bohl said. "It's not like you're going to see the Cowboys putting the ball up 55 times a game, but we need to be more efficient and we need to do it more.”

Bohl noted that no interceptions were thrown and there weren’t any pre-snap penalties during the scrimmage.

"I think we have a really good young offensive line," Bohl said. "I'm really pleased with the progress there. They're protecting well, but their run capabilities, I think, are excellent."

The young defensive ends -- Sabastian Harsh, DeVonne Harris and Oluwaseyi Omotosho -- likely would have created more havoc in the backfield had they been allowed to hit the quarterbacks.

Harris has the most experience at the position where UW lost Garrett Crall to graduation and three veteran players to the NCAA transfer portal.

Bohl has praised Harsh throughout the spring and after UW’s 10th practice of the spring he said Omotosho, a 6-foot-2, 246-pound redshirt freshman from Houston, is starting to show off his athletic gifts.

“It hadn't transitioned into football speed,” Bohl said of Omotosho’s 4.5-second 40-yard dash time coming out of high school. “The next step was to become more of an effective defensive end to where he can play the run and pass. He's still not where we want on the run, but I thought he really did some great things with his speed.”

UW will return to the field Thursday with four more practices before the spring game at 2 p.m. April 30 at War Memorial Stadium.

