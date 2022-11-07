Wyoming coach Craig Bohl respects Border War; Jay Norvell's struggling CSU Rams

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl understands what it feels like to limp into a Border War while trying to rebuild a program.

During his first two seasons at Wyoming, Bohl watched the Rams rush to the sideline to grab the Bronze Boot after wins in 2014 (45-31) and 2015 (26-7).

Then a guy named Josh Allen emerged as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback.

Entering the latest chapter of the rivalry, Bohl’s teams have won five of the last six meetings. The only loss was during the bizarre 2020 season when the Rams celebrated without any fans inside their plush new venue.

“I was introduced the very first year to it,” Bohl said at his Monday press conference. “I know we treasure the boot and we’ll do everything we can to keep it.”

Jay Norvell will try to salvage his season at CSU with an upset victory. Bohl isn’t going to overlook his counterpart and plans to get that message across to his team.

The Cowboys (6-3 overall, 4-1 Mountain West) are 8 ½-point road favorites over the Rams (2-7, 2-3) entering Saturday’s matchup at Canvas Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

“I’m really impressed. They’re an improving football team,” Bohl said of CSU during his Monday press conference. “San Jose (State) is really talented and they had several opportunities to win the game.

“You’re looking at a football team that I think is improving, and Coach Norvell has done a good job with them continuing to have their team stay in the fight.”

Avery Morrow, one of the 11 transfers that followed Norvell from Nevada to CSU, rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown during the 28-16 loss at SJSU.

Clay Millen was 15-for-24 passing for 261 yards and an interception before getting knocked out of the game. Backup Jackson Stratton came on and threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Tony Horton to make it a one-score game with 4:21 to play.

Bohl also praised two of his former pupils on the defensive side of the ball. CSU defensive coordinator Freddie Banks played for him at North Dakota State and linebackers coach Adam Pilapil played for him at UW.

“We’re going to need to play well,” Bohl said. “I think our team is positioned to give a great effort. As you get in these games, they’re really special. We’re excited about the opportunity to play CSU.”

Norvell had legendary CSU head coach Sonny Lubick, who was 11-4 in the Border War, speak to his team on Monday.

If the Rams are able to upset the Pokes and grab the Bronze Boot it would make their season and create some momentum for 2023.

“When (Lubick) was talking to us, he knew my name,” Morrow told CSU’s in-house reporter. “Him being one of the greatest coaches to come out here, his name on the field, him even saying my name is a complete honor. I’m just blessed to be able to hear him speak to us and give us some wisdom.”

Lubick was 2-6 in his first season before CSU crushed Joe Tiller’s team in Laramie, which led to a 10-2 campaign and a Holiday Bowl appearance in 1994.

Notable

Titus Swen is listed as UW’s starting running back after leaving the Hawaii game early to enter concussion protocol. He was expected to return to practice Monday. …

Nose tackle Cole Godbout and nickelback Keonte Glinton will miss their fourth consecutive games with injuries. Gavin Meyer (NT) and Wrook Brown (N) have played well in their place.

Quotable

“I think we’re just a young, blue-collar group,” Bohl said of his Pokes, who have defied expectations so far this season after being picked to finish fifth in the Mountain Division. “I really believe the people in Wyoming have embraced this team.”