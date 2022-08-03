Wyoming coach Craig Bohl says Cowboys 'beg to differ' with low outside expectations

LARAMIE – The banners begin with the 1949 Mountain States Conference championship and run through the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl victory.

There is rich football history hanging from the rafters inside Wyoming’s palatial Indoor Practice facility.

Craig Bohl took the podium with an air of confidence during Wednesday’s media day event attended by his assistants, players, key boosters, staffers and reporters.

UW’s ninth-year head coach pointed up to a section in the IPF devoid of conference championship insignia and challenged the 2022 Pokes to write the next chapter.

The Cowboys haven't won a conference championship since sharing the WAC title in 1993.

“There’s greatness here,” Bohl declared after watching the team practice for a full week. “I’m convinced there is greatness. For us to raise that bar, as we’re all talking about, it is going to take a concerted effort by everybody.

“You look up at those banners up there, we need to be holding up a Mountain West Conference championship banner up there, guys. That’s going to be right around the corner.”

Bohl noted the opener on Aug. 27 at Illinois is approaching quickly.

The Cowboys still have several key position battles, including the ongoing quarterback competition, to sort out over the next two weeks before installing the Week 0 game plan.

Last season UW won a thriller at Northern Illinois, the eventual Mid-American Conference champion, but beating the Illini in Big Ten country will be a greater challenge.

“I know to these players out there that seems like forever,” Bohl said. “But believe me guys, game time is going to be here before you know it, so keep on working your tail off out there on those grass practice fields and listen to your coaches. We appreciate your efforts.”

After a wild winter that saw a list of starters transfer after the win over Kent State in the Potato Bowl and 15 total players enter the portal from the 2021 roster, there is now an us-against-the-world mentality inside the program from top to bottom.

UW was picked to finish fifth in the Mountain Division in the Mountain West preseason media poll behind Boise State, Air Force, Utah State and rival Colorado State.

The Bronze Boot was prominently placed on a table at the entrance to the IPF for Wednesday’s luncheon.

“The optimism is high. I see it,” Bohl said. “I know the pundits, and I see some of our friends in the media here, and I call them friends, and our colleagues that were in Las Vegas really don’t think this team is going to go very far.

“And we beg to differ. I think it’s a lot more important to finish high and be picked low than to finish low and be picked high.”

The Cowboys were picked second in the division and finished fifth with a 2-6 conference mark in 2021.

The season did produce some highlights – UW dominated MW champion Utah State in Logan, beat the Rams for the fifth time in six years and captured the program’s third consecutive bowl.

But Bohl didn’t host Wednesday's gathering to talk about aiming for another 7-6 finish.

“I’d like our players to know that the bar is high and we’re pushing you hard because we see greatness there,” he said.

The Pokes are 10 ½-point underdogs to Illinois at the sportsbooks in Las Vegas.

Bohl said his counterpart, Bret Bielema, even mispronounced the name of the Illini’s opponent recently.

“It was interesting, and I will show this to our players, sometimes you do lay in the weeds,” Bohl said. “The University of Illinois coach made a statement that they are playing Week 0 and they’re opening up against Wy-ami. And I went, ‘Wy-ami?’

“He said it, it’s going to go up on the bulletin boards, and football is not too far away.”