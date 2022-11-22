Wyoming coach Craig Bohl thankful for tighter-knit Cowboys

LARAMIE – The 2021 Pokes probably didn’t pass the potatoes very well.

One week after dismantling eventual Mountain West champion Utah State in Logan and two days after Thanksgiving, Wyoming lost 38-14 to a dysfunctional Hawaii team at War Memorial Stadium.

This Thursday the Cowboys will gather together at a restaurant in downtown Laramie for a holiday feast before flying to Fresno, California, for the regular-season finale at Bulldog Stadium (8 p.m., FS1).

Head coach Craig Bohl, who has been breaking bread with players throughout the season in an effort to connect with them better, seems to be rejuvenated by this group.

“It further embodies a sense of family,” Bohl said of spending Thanksgiving with his team. “I know all these guys may be somewhat disappointed that they’re not with their immediate family. It provides a sense of family. All of our coaches and their wives and kids are going to be there. …

“I like this team. It has provided a really great experience for me as a head coach.”

The Cowboys (7-4 overall, 5-2 MW) let an opportunity to seize first place in the Mountain Division standings slip away in the final seconds of Saturday's excruciating 20-17 loss to Boise State.

The defense refused to quit on the game as nose tackle Ethan Drewes forced a fumbled that defensive end DeVonne Harris returned 44 yards to put the Pokes in position to win the game.

Bohl and the team had to put their arms around Jayden Clemons after the Border War hero’s blunder on the next snap.

"It’s probably one of the hardest losses I’ve had for sure," tight end Parker Christensen said. "We came this close, but it’s not on one guy. We’re a team. This is what happens in football."

Due to a short week, the Pokes had to drag themselves out of bed after a sleepless night and practice on Sunday.

“There’s coach speak and things like that and then there’s being honest,” defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said. “I was honest with them (Sunday) and I told them, yeah, there’s a 24-hour rule to everything and we were in meetings and practice in less than 24 hours.

"I said it’s OK, let it sting, let it hurt. It should hurt. But let’s go out and be professional about our work and get our work done.”

Beating Fresno State on senior night for star quarterback Jake Haener is going to be a difficult task, emotionally and physically, for UW.

The Bulldogs (7-4, 5-2 MW) have won six consecutive games and have already clinched the West Division and a date with Boise State in the MW title game.

So how will the Pokes get as pumped up for this game as they did for the Broncos?

“That’s a good question,” defensive tackle Gavin Meyer said. “Obviously not being in the running for a championship is difficult to deal with for some people. I feel like (Sunday) we had meetings and were talking with all of our coaches and it was really good to see that we were in a good spot.

“This Fresno team is a good team and it’s just another opportunity to go show who we are as a team.”

UW, the third-youngest team in the FBS, has been resilient all season.

Following the humbling season-opening loss at Illinois, which emptied the bandwagon in August, the Cowboys rattled off three consecutive wins. Following back-to-back losses to BYU and San Jose State, the Cowboys stayed in the race with a four-game winning streak.

"We love each other," Clemons said. "We’re not going to let anything divide us. We’re moving forward with wins and losses together. That’s our mentality."

The Pokes have five comeback wins and three road wins.

Clemons came in for an injured Andrew Peasley and threw the game-winning touchdown to Alex Brown in the fourth quarter of the dramatic 14-13 victory at Colorado State.

D.Q. James and Dawaiian McNeely dominated after Titus Swen left with an injury early in the 27-20 victory at Hawaii.

UW lost projected starters Gunner Gentry, Sabastian Harsh and Buck Coors to injuries before the start of the season and has been without key starters Cole Godbout, Jordan Bertagnole and Keonte Glinton down the stretch.

“Overall, just a great team effort with some real adversity,” Bohl said after the painful dissection of the Boise State film. “I know we didn’t win the game. You don’t want to talk about moral victories, but there’s a real benefit to a lot of these younger guys going out and really competing and having a never-say-die attitude.”

UW only introduced four seniors during the senior night ceremony before the frigid home finale.

There will be some players that enter the transfer portal after the season. That’s going to be the case for every program in the FBS.

But there is a belief inside the High Altitude Performance Center that the bulk of this team will be back to try and take care of the unfinished business left on the table last Saturday night.

“I think I’ve got a pretty good relationship with that group that, if anything was there, we’d find out about it,” Sawvel said. The only defensive player out of eligibility is safety Miles Williams. “Everybody that I’ve spoken with, you go down through that list, seems like they will be back.

“It gives us hope.”

The Pokes, who lost 15 players to the portal after last year’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, will pass the potatoes politely on Thursday and plan to end the campaign on a more competitive note together.

“There’s a lot of guys that are younger, freshman this year, that don’t have that experience of being without their family for the holidays,” Meyer said. “I would say we are a family here and that’s pretty evident in how we play and how we tackle each week.”