Wyoming coaches, student-athletes weigh in on George Floyd's killing, protests

LARAMIE — The recent murder of a black man in Minnesota while in police custody has brought conversations of police brutality and racial injustice back to the forefront in America.
It’s sparked protests both peaceful and violent in nature across the country and put a brighter spotlight on the Black Lives Matter human rights movement. Everyone seemingly is chiming in, including those involved in intercollegiate athletics.
At the University of Wyoming, athletic director Tom Burman along with various coaches and student-athletes have taken to social media to weigh in on the issues after two videos of George Floyd’s Memorial Day death went viral. In the videos, Derek Chauvin, then an officer with the Minneapolis Police Department, is shown holding his knee on the neck of Floyd, who repeatedly tells Chauvin and two other officers apprehending him that he can’t breathe.
After more than seven minutes of lying face down on a street, Floyd appears to go unconscious and is later pronounced dead. All four officers that were on the scene were subsequently fired, and Chauvin, who is white, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
“My thoughts and prayers go out to all who are marginalized in the society,” Burman tweeted Sunday night.
“We cannot tolerate racial injustice! We are continually working to develop programming for our staff and student-athletes to enhance a culture or respect and support. With one simple goal, help us all to understand each other better. We will endeavor to do an even better job going forward, and we hope society will agree to the same commitment.”
June 1, 2020
Head football coach Craig Bohl had not commented publicly on the situation as of Tuesday. A team spokesman told the Star-Tribune that “his thoughts are in line” with Burman’s comments.
Head men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder also reacted with a public statement, one that was shared by assistant coaches Shaun Vandiver, Ken DeWeese and Sundance Wicks. More than half of UW’s scholarship football players are minorities while half of the men’s basketball roster is comprised of black student-athletes.
“There is a truth that needs to be spoken. That truth is that injustice is never solved by another injustice,” Linder tweeted. “We believe in these times that the world needs more empathy and less turning a blind eye. We believe that the world needs more dialogue and far less of a silent majority. We believe the world needs more justice with the goal of destroying injustice. We believe the world needs more people to speak up.
“Our program has an overriding mission that is bigger than basketball. We will have a voice. We will be part of the change. We will help to develop young men that will be future leaders and role models in the community. In order to do this, we must be honest with each other, sympathetic and willing to walk side by side with one another no matter our differences.”
June 1, 2020
Some of UW’s student-athletes, including sophomore quarterback Sean Chambers, also spoke out and also offered condolences to Floyd’s family.
“No black person should ever feel oppressed, scared or uncomfortable in America. EVER!” Chambers said in a statement posted on Twitter. “I do believe it is the right thing to let our voices be heard, but there is a right way to do it! Now is the time to band together as a nation and solve this problem America is faced with. … We’re all in this together.”
Floyd’s death was just the latest highly publicized killing of an unarmed black citizen at the hands of law enforcement. Solomon Byrd, a freshman all-American for the football team last season after leading the Cowboys in sacks, retweeted a video showing police officers, mostly white, using excessive force against African-Americans, adding, “Damn I have to raise my kids in this world … smh (shaking my head).”
Damn I have to raise my kids in this world....smh https://t.co/mFX7lUD3IL— Solomon Byrd🦍 (@December1st99) June 1, 2020
Basketball player Xavier Dusell, who signed with UW in April as a member of the Cowboys’ 2020 recruiting class, further weighed in on the nature of more violent protests, some of which have turned fatal in the face of riots and looting. At least 10 people have been killed nationwide, including former Indiana offensive lineman Chris Beaty, according to The Associated Press.
“Violence isn’t the answer,” Dusell tweeted. “You don’t fight fire with fire.”
Fullback Jeff Burroughs, a Yoder native, offered another perspective in a lengthy message posted to his Twitter account. Burroughs, who is white, said he was “born of a skin color and in a place where race was a subject that was easy to avoid.” He also acknowledged riots and looting “will not bring back the life of George Floyd and countless others,” but Burroughs added voices like his aren’t the ones that have historically been drowned out in America.
“Many of the people calling for these protests to remain peaceful didn’t want anything to do with Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protests of police brutality,” Burroughs said. “When LeBron James, my role model as a kid, held a dialogue with (fellow NBA star) Kevin Durant about social issues in 2018, he was told by Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham to ‘shut up and dribble.’ Black voices have been avoided and disregarded throughout our nation’s history.”
A few thoughts pic.twitter.com/tXVguxakbs— Jeff Burroughs (@Jeff_Burroughs_) June 2, 2020
On Tuesday, many UW athletic department staffers, coaches and student-athletes posted a black box to their social media accounts to observe Blackout Tuesday, a day promoted by activists to bring awareness to societal change. Some also changed their profile photos to a plain black background.
Minneapolis, Denver, New York, Washington D.C., Salt Lake City, St. Louis, Atlanta, Dallas, Indianapolis and Louisville are just some of the larger cities that have had days-long protests, but Wyoming, which still has a largely white population but has gradually become more diverse, hasn’t been immune to them either.
Peaceful protests have been held in Cheyenne and Jackson. China Jude, UW’s senior associate athletics director for administration, tweeted out a photo of a peaceful protest in Laramie late last week.
Yes, even Laramie WY residents are protesting. I saw #BlackLiveMatter #Icantbreave signs pic.twitter.com/buG8NHX8yI— China (@ChinaJude) May 30, 2020
Approximately 30 protesters marched in downtown Casper on Tuesday. A larger protest is expected to be held in Casper on Wednesday.
“Take a stand!” UW wrestling coach Mark Branch tweeted. Branch’s tweet included a graphic that read, “Together we stand against racism and injustice.”
Take a stand! pic.twitter.com/xSX5CkndFT— Mark Branch (@Branch9497) June 2, 2020
Let’s band together, and defeat the common enemy of RACISM! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/S5NkUV6FoQ— Sean Chambers (@seanmat10) June 2, 2020
#JusticeForGeorgeFlyod #HealingForTheWorld pic.twitter.com/QfZlRplUir— Aaron Bohl (@CoachABohl) May 30, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/88BtiLr6K6— Gordie Haug (@ghaugii7) June 2, 2020
It’s going to take the personal responsibility and action of many #CoachesStandforJustice pic.twitter.com/sIiJIBNV5K— Eric Donoval (@edonoval) May 30, 2020
“You can’t separate peace from freedom because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom”.— Divo🎯 (@Davonross11) June 2, 2020
~Malcolm X #BLM #blackoutuesday pic.twitter.com/97omgBtB4d
I shouldn’t have to post a black picture for people to realize my life matters— Jeremy Hollingsworth (@HollinJeremy25) June 2, 2020
What kind of sense does this make... No possible way this can be justified https://t.co/4wbMq3eyfe— Rome 🎱 (@RomeWeber) June 1, 2020
Violence isn’t the answer. You don’t fight fire with fire.— Xavier DuSell (@XavierDusell) May 31, 2020
“I come in peace, my heart all ready set on fire“@lilbaby4PF pic.twitter.com/Sp5T9yCp3t— Titus F Swen🇱🇷 (@Titus_F_Swen) June 2, 2020
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!