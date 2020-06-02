Wyoming coaches, student-athletes weigh in on George Floyd's killing, protests

“Our program has an overriding mission that is bigger than basketball. We will have a voice. We will be part of the change. We will help to develop young men that will be future leaders and role models in the community. In order to do this, we must be honest with each other, sympathetic and willing to walk side by side with one another no matter our differences.”

Some of UW’s student-athletes, including sophomore quarterback Sean Chambers, also spoke out and also offered condolences to Floyd’s family.

“No black person should ever feel oppressed, scared or uncomfortable in America. EVER!” Chambers said in a statement posted on Twitter. “I do believe it is the right thing to let our voices be heard, but there is a right way to do it! Now is the time to band together as a nation and solve this problem America is faced with. … We’re all in this together.”

Floyd’s death was just the latest highly publicized killing of an unarmed black citizen at the hands of law enforcement. Solomon Byrd, a freshman all-American for the football team last season after leading the Cowboys in sacks, retweeted a video showing police officers, mostly white, using excessive force against African-Americans, adding, “Damn I have to raise my kids in this world … smh (shaking my head).”